Terror in the Dis-United Kingdom

However, the question has to be asked, do we feel any safer a year to the day that Khalid Masood mounted the pavement on Westminster Bridge injured 49 people and killed five including PC Keith Palmer who was stabbed to death outside the Mother of all Parliaments? Whilst you think about that question also ponder another one, is London really united, or is the capital and indeed the UK more divided than ever?

The day was organized by the Muslim Mayor of London Sadiq Khan and is just the latest event designed to show terrorists that we will not be swayed, cowed or defeated by their murderous ways.

You should know the liberal routine by now; Let's all change the avatars on Twitter to an Eiffel terror or I love Manchester logo, let's light some more candles and sing Kumbaya together! That will really stop these murdering fundamentalists, won't it!?

Of course, it won't.

It also sticks in my gullet that Khan is the man who is on the record as saying the threat of terror attacks "is part and parcel of living in a major city". He may be correct but it should not be should it, Mayor Khan?

His statement at best the logic of appeasement if not surrender. When is he going to raise the black flag of Islamic State over City Hall?

This, from a man who allows the terrorist flag of Hamas to be paraded through our great capital during an al-Quds day march but tells the President of the Free World, Donald Trump, he is not welcome in London?!

So, for the record Sadiq, I don't believe that we should just accept terror as part and parcel of living in any city and I believe we should fight fire with fire.

The UK government has rightly been up in arms about the nerve gas attack on two Russian citizens in Salisbury and their reaction has been swift. Some, myself included, would say too swift, even premature, to attack those who they feel are responsible for it, i.e. The Russian State.

Compare and contrast this swift response to how they react when an Islamist kills UK citizens. They seem to take days to name the suspect and are afraid to use the M word and are quick to state this has nothing to do with Islam, even if the murderers have left suicide videos saying it has everything to do with Islam?!

It appears to me, and I believe many others, that they are more concerned about a possible reaction to the slaughter than the actual slaughter itself. That is why we are constantly bombarded with the messages about a "rising tide of Islamaphobia" in the UK. Instead of healing division I actually believe this promotes fear, division and unrest in the UK.

It was right for Sadiq Kahn to include the Finsbury Park Mosque attack in his campaign as no one can support what Darren Osborne did when he drove a van into worshippers and killed Makram Ali and injured nine others after they left a place of worship. We should all be concerned about far right extremists and we should condemn it. But I am sorry to upset the PC consensus of the Political Elite, we should at the same time acknowledge that the largest clear and present danger we face at the moment is from Islamist terror.

How ridiculous is it that we chased scumbags halfway round the world when they left Luton or London to fight in Syria or Iraq, not to capture or kill them but to bring them home?

Who gives a flying fig about the three dumb girls from London, the so called Jihadi Brides, who wanted to go and live in a Muslim Caliphate? They are traitors and enemies of the British State and the moment they left they should have lost any form of British citizenship.

These stupid girls are only the tip of a very large iceberg. The UK government have allowed over 700 of these home-grown terrorists, now fully trained in Iraq, to come back to Britain and continue to live on "hot and cold benefits" and no doubt plan further attacks on UK soil. We are told there are so many returning that our secret service can't keep track of them all.

But before you "sleep easy in your beds" also consider this too, according to the Times newspaper of May27, 2017, "Intelligence officers have identified 23,000 jihadist extremists living in Britain as potential terrorist attackers" The Times article continues, "About 3,000 people from the total group are judged to pose a threat and are under investigation or active monitoring in 500 operations being run by police and intelligence services.

The 20,000 others have featured in previous inquiries and are categorised as posing a "residual risk".

I may also add at this point that the madman who killed 22 people, many of them little kids in Manchester Arena, Salman Abedi and the Westminster killer, Khalid Masood, were both in this pool of "former subjects of interest" and no longer subject to any surveillance.

Meanwhile, the political class seem to feel that people like the ex-leader of UKIP, Nigel Farage, is more of a threat to national security than these madmen!

During the Brexit campaign he was vilified and condemned as a racist for a poster that suggested Islamic terrorists could be hiding amongst the huge influx of so called refuges attempting to get into the UK via Calais from places such as Syria. Farage stated that Islamic State had said this was a tactic they were using.

However, the Elite and the MSM conspired to paint him as the villain. Social justice warrior after social justice warrior lined up on twitter and Facebook and of course on the BBC to call those of us who agreed with Farage uncaring racists.

Ex Pop star Lily Allen was a leader of this mob. Do you remember her crying in the Calais jungle? Ex footballer Gary Lineker joined the fray and of course Luvvies like Benedict Cumberbatch and JK Rowling enthusiastically joined the liberal mob.

They all condemned ordinary Brits as lacking in compassion and saying we should look after the children in the camps and on the boats crossing the Med. They spouted this nonsense despite the fact that most news reports had to play "hunt the child or woman." It was obvious to most of us that the majority of these refugees were economic migrants not genuine asylum seekers or refuges and that most of them were fit young men who instead of fleeing should have been back in their homelands fighting their own enemies.

Then we had the farce or was it a Tragicomedy at Lunar House or Lunatic House as I prefer to call it in Croydon where coachloads of these "children" arrived.

When the British press and TV filmed these "kids" getting off the bus it was clear to everyone that these were not little five or six-year-old orphans but in fact young men of fighting age with beards longer than Father Christmas! I exaggerate but you see my point?

What was the reaction of the UK government to this? Did they listen to the concerns of the electorate? Did they hell as like! They just erected a huge curtain at the entrance to Lunatic house and on to the coach so that our free press could not get photos or videos of the "Man boys".

This madness all brings me nicely on to the attack at Parsons Green underground station, where a homemade bomb partially detonated injuring about 50 people, which was also being commemorated yesterday.

Ahmed Hassan was trying to kill 93 innocents with a chemical and nail bomb that he constructed out of Tupperware in his elderly foster parent's kitchen whilst they were on holiday.

He alleged that he was a sixteen years old, Iraqi orphan whose parents were killed in a bomb attack by UK forces. No one now believes this lie.

Despite repeated warnings from social workers and teachers who came into contact with him that he posed a real danger it has now been revealed that despite being referred to the government's Prevent counter extremism programme, he was not considered for intervention work.

This confirms my suspicions that the Prevent Programme is about as much use as chocolate fireguard in combatting the enemy within.

To add insult to injury, the good-hearted elderly couple who gave him a home were never informed of his murderous intent.

Amber Rudd (or should that be rudderless?) the Home Secretary is going to face questions on this today.

"Rudderluss" also needs to answer why, despite receiving mental and educational support, including contact with anti-terrorism officers and openly stating on his arrival on UK soil, as he jumped out of the back of a lorry from Calais, that he had been trained as a fighter by Islamic State in Iraq, no alarm bells rang!

If our government can't even warn us and protect us against mad "man boys" like Ahmed how can they possibly get on top of the home-grown Jihadis or returning traitors?

I am glad to report as I write this column that the Judge has today handed down a life sentence with a minimum tariff of 34 years for this savage. My only wish is that we still had the death penalty in the UK for such heinous crimes.

That said and in the absence of capital punishment we now need to get tougher, much tougher on this Islamist danger whether it is abroad, from abroad or even more worryingly homegrown.

I suggest that we should immediately change the law so that anyone who fights for an enemy should be stripped of their British passport and we shouldn't give a fig if that leaves them stateless.

All foreign funding of mosques and schools should be halted immediately.

All Imams should be forced to preach only in English.

Finally, we must get full control of our border and that has to include the ending of free movement as we voted for in the Brexit referendum.

But please don't hold your breath, as this Government and others before them, have constantly failed in their basic duty which is of course the protection of us, its citizens.

