Register
22:56 GMT +320 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    People walk past a high street branch of an Oxfam charity shop in south London

    Oxfam Sex Scandal and the Politics of Charity

    © AFP 2018/ Justin TALLIS
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    John Wight
    0 10

    The furore over allegations of sexual misconduct on the part of aid workers employed by leading UK charity, Oxfam, while engaged in emergency relief work in Haiti after the devastating 2010 earthquake, has reached the level of a firestorm in a country in which Oxfam has long been venerated as an institution synonymous with humanitarianism.

    That the sexual exploitation of desperate human beings in one of the poorest countries in the world, their plight compounded by the impact of a natural disaster in which 220,000 people were killed, 300,000 injured, and 1.5 million left homeless, that this deserves a special place in hell goes without saying.

    The story, broken by the Times of London, could not be more damning. It reveals that Oxfam staff procured sexual services from local woman working as prostitutes, using property funded by the charity to host them at sex parties, providing them with food and other basic necessities in exchange for sex. It is alleged that girls as young as 16 were involved.

    READ MORE: Oxfam Told of Aid Workers Abusing Children in Haiti Decade Ago — Reports

    Yet amid media onslaught that's been unleashed against the charity — justifiably, it has to be said, given the nature of the abuse that has come to light — there is a question surrounding the timing of this story. It suggests that things may not be quite as they seem.

    Allow me to explain.

    In January, prior to the annual get together of the world's business and political elite at Davos in Switzerland, Oxfam issued a scathing report lambasting the current state of global inequality and apportioning responsibility to "the relentless corporate drive to minimize costs in order to maximize returns to shareholders," while recommending the rejection of "neoliberal economics and the unacceptable influence of [business] elites on our governments."

    Oxfam store in London. (File)
    © AP Photo/ Nick Ansell/PA
    Oxfam May Lose Millions After Charity Hit by Sexual Misconduct Allegations
    In other words, if ever a report was designed to attract the ire of the neoliberal powers that be, it was most assuredly this one. Thus, predictably, it met with unalloyed disdain from a coterie of unreconstructed neoliberals in the West, organizations and people for whom extreme wealth and moral virtue walk hand in hand, while extreme poverty is God's divine punishment for those whose intrinsic worth ensures that they are deserving of nothing less.

    In identifying not only the evil that is global poverty, but also its political, structural and human causes, the Oxfam report confirms that greed, connections and inheritance more than enterprise, talent, and innovation are key in the obscene disparity in wealth that has achieved normalization in our world, aided by governments that have gone out of their way to help the rich get richer at the expense of the poor. How can it possibly be right that 82% of the wealth created in the world last year went to the richest 1%, while the poorest 50% enjoyed no increase in wealth at all?

    And when we learn that "billionaires…have made their fortunes in competitive markets…by driving down the wages and conditions of workers, forcing countries into a suicidal race to the bottom on wages, labour rights and tax giveaways," it is time for a root and branch reform of the status quo.

    Again, if ever a major global charity wanted to make itself powerful enemies they could not do better than Oxfam with this report.

    READ MORE: Some 7,000 People Cancel Regular Donations to UK OXFAM After Sex Scandal — CEO

    This being said, it bears repeating that the allegations of sexual exploitation on the part of Oxfam aid workers in Haiti are so serious that those involved must be held to account. The immorality involved in middle aged white men abusing the desperate plight of young women in a disaster-hit poor country for sexual gratification is about as contemptible as it gets. 

    A resident works to repair his roof after it was ripped away by Hurricane Matthew in Jeremie, Haiti, Friday, Oct. 7, 2016
    © AP Photo/ Dieu Nalio Chery
    Aid Sector Sex Scandal: 'What About the Victims?', Charity Tells Sputnik
    For some years now, NGOs and charities like Oxfam — their damning report into global poverty and inequality notwithstanding — have worked as an adjunct to the government's from which they rely on for a large part of their funding, used as an instrument of soft power in pursuit of wider geopolitical objectives.

    In a March 2011 article, John Hillary, head of War On Want, a UK anti-poverty charity that is unique in that it refuses to separate politics and the causes it supports, makes the point that "Too many British NGOs have been seduced into unholy alliances with big business and the state. War on Want's strong links with social movements in the global South help keep our politics where they should be, in the tradition of radical resistance. Whether it be fighting the cuts in Britain or challenging the injustices of global capitalism, the war must go on."

    Charity and politics are inextricably linked. Those who claim otherwise are either disingenuous or deluded. Too many Western charities and NGOs work to alleviate the symptoms of gross inequality and, more to the point, the imperialist policies of their own governments that are responsible for it. The question is whether in coming out with such a scathing report into the actual causes of global poverty and inequality in the run up to Davos in January, Oxfam crossed the line from benign charity doing ‘God's work' to political organization attacking the very status quo from which it has long benefitted via UK government funding. In other words, did Oxfam make the mistake of biting the hand that feeds it?

    READ MORE: Ex-Oxfam CEO Vows to Give His Side of Story Amid 'Lies' in Sex Scandal Coverage

    By the same token, the sex scandal that has engulfed the NGO provides incontrovertible proof that there is a significant difference between solidarity and paternalism, between viewing those in need as fellow human beings whose plight stirs anger at the injustice involved, and viewing them as lesser beings whose dependency reinforces a sense of power and entitlement.

    Back in the 1960s, Brazilian Catholic Archbishop Dom Helder Camara famously said: "When I give food to the poor, they call me a saint. When I ask why they are poor, they call me a communist."

    Though you don't need to be a communist to ask 'why', you do need to be awake.

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Guatemalan Authorities Detain Oxfam International Chairman - Reports
    Oxfam Deputy CEO Quits Over Concerns of Past Staff Behaviour in Chad, Haiti
    Tags:
    scandal, donation, charity, sexual exploitation, sex abuse, sex scandal, Oxfam, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    In Heels We Trust: 'Miss Russia' Beauty Pageant Casting
    In Heels We Trust: 'Miss Russia' Beauty Pageant Casting
    Stormy Weather
    Stormy Weather
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok