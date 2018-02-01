Register
14:20 GMT +301 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Soros Fund Management Chairman George Soros testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington (File)

    George Soros Hates Trump and Bitcoin. Why?

    © AP Photo/ Kevin Wolf
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    Ivan Danilov
    0 30

    In his recent speech at Davos, the infamous billionaire George Soros lashed out at Donald Trump and Bitcoin. Maybe, he hates them both because Bitcoin is the “Donald Trump of currencies.”

    Although the annual World Economic Forum at Davos is almost universally considered a snoozefest for the world's wealthy elite, it does have some public utility. For instance, it is useful to know what trends and which people are deemed to be dangerous by the global financial and political elite.

    Surprisingly, the globalists who gather at Davos are often quite candid about their fears and their hate towards politicians, who refuse to implement their political and economic agenda. George Soros, whose name is synonymous with globalism, spoke at length about his likes, dislikes and fears. Let's have a look inside the mind of the influential American oligarch.

    READ MORE: George Soros Brands Trump 'A Danger to the World' at Davos, Sets Twitter Afire

    Unsurprisingly, Soros really dislikes Donald Trump and wants to see him gone from the Oval Office. The Hungarian-born oligarch is smart enough to hide his reasons behind a humanitarian mask. “I consider the Trump administration a danger to the world,” the billionaire said in a speech  at Davos, quoted by Bloomberg. He also hinted at a possible Trump impeachment when he said: “But I regard it as a purely temporary phenomenon that will disappear in 2020, or even sooner.”

    There is an often-quoted adage, "When the facts change, I change my mind". This saying is attributed to John Maynard Keynes, the father of Keynesianism, arguably the most influential economic theory of the ХХ century, so, George Soros should be familiar with it.

    However, it seems that no amount of facts can convince the billionaire investor and political activist that his dismissive attitude toward Trump is wrong. Someone who won the US presidential race, despite the best efforts of the American political establishment, can't be considered a "temporary phenomenon", because he clearly isn't. Trump is not a bigger threat to the world, if compared to any other US politician, who ran for presidency in 2016, but he clearly is a danger to the globalist elite, that voices its concerns and anger through Mr Soros.

    Hungarian-born US chairman of the Soros Fund Management, George Soros
    © AFP 2018/ ERIC PIERMONT
    Soros 'Unloaded Both Barrels' on Trump at Davos, He Did't Hold Anything Back - Prof
    There are three politicians continuously targeted by Soros and organizations financed by Soros: the Hungarian Prime-minister Viktor Orban, the Russian President Vladimir Putin and the US President Donald Trump. What do those three politicians have in common? All of them are status quo disruptors. All of them are populists, in the sense that they try to cater to the ideals and interests of the common people and not the global financial elite.

    All of them prioritize the interests of their states and nations, and none of them support the vision of a centrally-governed globalized world with nominal or non-existent borders. Russian and Hungarian authorities kicked the Soros-backed political organizations out of their respective countries, citing accusations of political meddling. In his recent interview for The Financial Times, the billionaire basically admitted that he supported at least one political coup, the one that brought Mr Saakashvili to power in Georgia.

    Ironically, Soros also admits that his political puppet Saakashvili turned out to be a corrupt politician, an assessment supported by the fact that Georgian authorities have indicted Saakashvili on several counts of corruption after he lost power. Looking at Georgia, a country plagued by corruption and the consequences of a disastrous war, started by Saakashvili, it is easy to see what would have been the American future if Trump had lost to Soros' favorite candidate Hillary Clinton.

    READ MORE: Soros Calls Cryptocurrencies 'Typical Bubble' Based on Misunderstanding

    In his Davos speech, Soros criticized not only Trump but also Bitcoin, saying that Bitcoin is a financial tool used by dictators worldwide and that Bitcoin is in a bubble. “As long as you have dictatorships on the rise, you will have a different ending, because the rulers in those countries will turn to Bitcoin to build a nest egg abroad,” he said.

    Bitcoin may be in a bubble and it may burst anytime, but there are numerous other financial bubbles like US stocks or US bonds, so why single out Bitcoin? A good guess would be that Bitcoin is "the Donald Trump of currencies", namely an iconoclastic, unforeseen, disruptive and uncontrollable phenomenon, that irks the likes of Soros precisely due to its decentralized and anti-establishment nature. The US billionaire, like all globalists, is a control freak and it is no wonder that from all the current financial bubbles he chose to attack Bitcoin.

    U.S. President Donald Trump is seen before his speech during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland January 26, 2018
    © REUTERS/ Denis Balibouse
    WATCH Audience 'Boos' Trump's Address in Davos
    It is unlikely, but Soros may be right about Bitcoin and he may be right about the end of the Trump presidency, but he is clearly wrong in regard to the underlying trends that are shaping the global financial and political landscape.

    The popular demand for political leaders, who are accountable to their base and unaccountable to the globalist elite is not going anywhere. The popular demand for a currency, that belongs to its users and not to some central authority is not going anywhere. Populism is often described as a political philosophy supporting the interests of the people in their struggle against a privileged elite. Cryptocurrencies, despite their glaring flaws, are the financial expression of this philosophy.

    The age of populism has begun and it will shape the future of politics and the future of finance, even if some of the populist experiments in politics and finance fail miserably. As Nassim Taleb puts it in regard to Bitcoin: "It may fail; but then it will be easily reinvented as we now know how it works". The future for all forms of populism is bright. The globalist philosophy has no future, and there is nothing George Soros can do about it.

    The views and opinions expressed by Ivan Danilov are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik. 

    Tags:
    Bitcoin, Donald Trump, George Soros, Davos
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Super Blue Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse Seen Over the World
    Extraterrestrial Phenomena: Super Blue Blood Moon Eclipse
    Wheel of Trump
    Wheel of Trump
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok