Iraqi Kurdistan's Government Wants Russia To Help Solve Independence Crisis

A source in the KRG told Sputnik they would like Russia to help solve the crisis diplomatically, by potentially serving as a mediator to facilitate and catalyze bilateral reconciliation negotiations between Iraqi Kurdistan and Baghdad.
"We would like Russia to help the KRG settle its dispute with the Iraqi federal government peacefully and diplomatically, based on the constitution. The KRG considers the Russian government to be a friend of Iraqi Kurdistan and the Middle East, so we believe they can help us end this crisis, and prevent any further damage or escalation, for the good of all parties," the source told Sputnik News.
Russia is well-positioned to organize and mediate such negotiations, as it has maintained good diplomatic and trade relations with the KRG and Iraq, with a number of defense and oil deals signed throughout 2017.
There has been some progress, with PM Barzani recently dispatching a delegation – headed by the Interior Minister – to Baghdad, to start a dialogue with the federal government.
The PM is particularly keen to strike a deal for the 2018 budget, and agree on terms for the lifting of economic sanctions on the autonomous region, as they have not only affected Kurds, but also thousands of refugees in the area.
