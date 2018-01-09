Register
19:04 GMT +309 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    British Prime Minister Theresa May speaks during a media conference with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker at EU headquarters in Brussels on Friday, Dec. 8, 2017.

    Theresa May's Reshuffle Proves She's in Office But Not in Power

    © AP Photo/ Virginia Mayo
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    Neil Clark
    0 0 0

    It was the former Chancellor Norman Lamont who famously said of John Major’s government that it gave the impression of ‘being in office but not in power’. What I wonder does he think about Theresa May’s administration?

    The Prime Minister's much-heralded Cabinet reshuffle was supposed to show that despite losing her party's Parliamentary majority in June after a general election she didn't need to call, she was still very much in charge. In fact, it's only demonstrated her weakness. For a start, the four ‘Big Beasts': Chancellor Philip Hammond, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, Home Secretary Amber Rudd and Brexit Secretary David Davis remain in their positions. May couldn't touch them because if she did, she'd run the risk of a leadership challenge.

    READ MORE: Boris Johnson Remains UK Foreign Secretary as PM May Reshuffles Cabinet

    May wanted to shift Education Secretary Justine Greening to the Department of Work and Pensions but Greening refused and resigned from the Cabinet. Again, a sign of a PM who can't get what she wants. We're also told she would like to have promoted Jeremy Hunt, the Health Secretary, to be her Deputy, but this was put on hold too. Hunt was instead offered a new position as Business Secretary, but he rejected this. In the end the Minister who the Prime Minister was keen to move, stays in place, but with an extended brief to cover social security as well as Health. May's Cabinet colleagues know how weak her position is and so are emboldened to dig their heels in.

    British Prime Minister Theresa May speaks during a media conference with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker at EU headquarters in Brussels on Friday, Dec. 8, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Virginia Mayo
    Concessions at Brexit Talks Raise Questions About May's Allegiance - Analysts
    The reshuffle became even more farcical when the Conservatives' official twitter feed congratulated Chris Grayling on becoming Party Chairman. But the job had gone not to Grayling, but to one Brandon Lewis.

    'Strong and stable leadership'?. Those words of Theresa May have come back to haunt her.

    The reality is that Britain has a government which officially holds office but can do very little, without the approval of the opposition. Let's not forget, it only has a majority in Parliament because of a £1bn deal with the DUP.

    Flagship Tory policies, which the party campaigned on at the general election have had to be dropped. Only this weekend, May announced there would be no Parliamentary vote to end the ban on fox-hunting- an important issue for many rural Tories.

    Speaking on the BBC, May said by way of explanation for her U-turns: 'If I look back at the messages that we got from the election, one of the clear messages we got is that there are a number of areas in which people were concerned about what we were proposing.'

    READ MORE: Labour Voters 'May Abandon Party' at the Next UK Election Because of Brexit

    But does anyone seriously think we'd be hearing all this if the Tories had not lost their majority? The simple truth is that any attempts to bring back fox-hunting would be roundly rejected by the current Parliament. Ditto the appalling plan to means test pensioners' winter fuel payments.

    British politics is in a state of limbo- and the situation is likely to continue for quite sometime. Turkeys don't vote for Christmas, and Tory MPs, however frustrated they are with Theresa May's leadership, won't want an another election with Labour generally ahead in the polls. So just occupying the crease Geoffrey Boycott-style, even if no runs are actually scored, is better than the alternative.

    It's a view that's shared broadly by large swathes of what can be called 'The British Establishment'. Keeping the left-wing Jeremy Corbyn, who promises a clean-break with neoliberalism and a neoconservative foreign policy, out of Number 10, is the number one priority for the elite. Yet, Corbyn already dominates the political landscape, even if he's not officially in power.

    As I argued in Sputnik in September, 'Jez' is Britain's Prime Minister in all but name. Ironically, it's his popularity with the public which is delaying his formal entry into Downing Street.

    After what happened last June, the odds are strongly against Theresa May being allowed to fight another general election for the Tories, especially if it’s against a brilliant campaigner like Corbyn. But if there’s a challenge now, then the pressure for the new leader (if successful in defeating May), to call an election within twelve months or  so would be enormous. Jacob Rees-Mogg, a strong Brexiteer, is the bookies favourite to be the next Tory leader at 4-1 but could he unite the party? All things considered, the Tories are in a pickle.

    And at present, it’s hard to see a way out for them.

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Follow Neil Clark on Twitter

    Support his AntiStalker Crowdfund

    Tags:
    Cabinet reshuffle, Tory, UK Parliament, Jeremy Hunt, Philip Hammond, Boris Johnson, Theresa May, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    All Grown Up: Japanese 20-Year-Olds Celebrate Coming of Age
    All Grown Up: Japanese 20-Year-Olds Celebrate Coming of Age
    Droning On
    Droning On
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok