05:34 GMT +305 December 2017
    Countdown to Moscow! The 2018 World Cup Draw Dissected

    Neil Clark
    Last Friday's World Cup draw in the fabulous State Kremlin Palace was a glittering success not just in its flawless presentation but in the way it's thrown up some mouth-watering clashes to look forward to in the group games. Let's take a closer look at the eight groups and how the 32-team contest- now less than 200 days away- might pan out.

    Remember — it's not all going to go to form and there's likely to be surprises a plenty.

    GROUP A: A Russian advance — or the rise of The Pharaohs?

    Teams: Russia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Uruguay

    The hosts Russia kick off next summer's football extravaganza with a match against Saudi Arabia-who at 1,500-1 are the joint highest priced team in the entire tournament- on 14th June at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow. Russia should win that and will probably need to as their next opponents Egypt will be a much tougher test — and in their final game they'll encounter Uruguay, who came second behind Brazil in Conmebol qualification.

    Interesting Stat: Host nations have a good record in the World Cup- finishing in the first three on 11 occasions — and only one has exited in the first round of the competition — South Africa in 2010.

    Prediction: Uruguay came fourth in 2010 and reached the last 16 in 2014. They've got a talented and experienced squad and look the likeliest winners. For second place, there's not too much to choose between Russia and Egypt, who should not be under-rated, but home advantage should just give the Russians the edge.

    GROUP B: A summer breeze for the Iberians?

    Teams: Portugal, Spain, Iran, Morocco

    The two Iberian giants clash on 15th June in Sochi, with a draw looking a good bet. Both Portugal and Spain will be reasonably confident of beating their other opponents so their coaches are likely to adopt a safety-first approach and play for a point in the first match. Iran and Morocco have certainly got their work cut out to qualify, but it's not mission impossible for either, as both have rock-solid defenses and will be hard to break down.

    Interesting stats: Iran registered a record 12th consecutive clean sheet in August, while Morocco won their qualifying group without conceding a goal.

    Prediction: This group is actually more competitive than it looks on paper and at likely long odds, it might be worth a small speculative wager on Iran or Morocco making it through to the knockout stages at the expense of either Spain or Portugal.

    Group C: Plain sailing for Les Bleus?

    Teams: France, Australia, Peru, Denmark

    France get us going here with a game against 500-1 shots Australia in Kazan on 16th June. They should beat the Socceroos with a bit to spare — but the Peru v Denmark game later that day should be closer. That clash could well prove to be the most crucial match in the whole group as it's those two teams who look likely to battle it out for second place behind Les Bleus.

    Interesting stat: France's record in World Cups since 1998 is — winners, eliminated at group stage, finalists, eliminated at group stage, quarter-finalists. See the pattern?

    Prediction: The only negative about France is the above stat-namely that they tend to follow a great World Cup with a shock elimination in the next one at the group stage. If they can break that sequence- and they should given the talent in their current squad- they could go deep into the contest. It really is a close call between Peru, who have risen to 10th in the FIFA rankings, and Denmark, as to who will join them in the next round- with marginal preference for the Danes who were brilliant in their play-off victory against Ireland.

    Group D: The Icemen cometh?

    Teams: Argentina, Iceland, Croatia, Nigeria

    This is arguably the most intriguing group of all. The opening game Argentina v Iceland in Moscow on 16th June will be a real contrast of styles and it'll be fascinating to see how the cultured craftsmen of South America get on against the up at 'em hard-running Icelanders. Croatia just get the vote over Nigeria in their opener in Kaliningrad, but it'll be close.

    Interesting stat: Nigeria have faced Argentina in four of their previous five appearances at the World Cup finals — and lost each time.

    Prediction: Some are tipping Argentina to slip up but how can you write-off a team with a front line of Messi and Aguero? Iceland are brutally effective with their direct style of football and great team-spirit and could well defy the odds again by making it through to the knockout round.

    GROUP E: Who's going to smell the coffee?

    Teams: Brazil, Switzerland, Costa Rica, Serbia

    The 2014 surprise packages Costa Rica play Serbia in the opening game in Samara in what could be one of the most competitive groups in the tournament. Brazil, who have bounced back well following their traumatic 7-1 trashing by Germany in the semi-final of the last World Cup, should edge past the Swiss in their opener, but the matches between Switzerland, Costa Rica and Serbia are hard to call.

    Interesting stat: Brazil are the only team to appear in all 21 World Cup finals. They have made it out of the group stage every time since 1966 — and have made it at least the quarter finals- or the second group stage- in all but one of the World Cups since then.

    Prediction: Brazil should win the group but it really is a toss up as to who will come second to the Samba Kings. You write Costa Rica off at your peril bearing in mind what they achieved four years ago, while Switzerland and Serbia will also fancy their chances of progression.

    GROUP F: Deutschland Uber alles (again)?

    Teams: Germany, Mexico, Sweden, South Korea

    Germany play Mexico in the opener in Moscow on 17th June and should claim their first scalp- remembering how they beat the same opponents 4-1 in the Confederations Cup in Russia last summer. Sweden knocked footballing aristocrats Italy out in the World Cup play-offs and that rates better form than the 0-0 draw the Koreans had with Uzbekistan which gained their qualification.

    Interesting stat: Germany/West Germany have never failed to make it out of the first Group stage at a World Cup.

    Prediction: It'll be a huge surprise if the Germans don't win the Group, and the Sweden v Mexico fixture in Yekaterinburg  on 27th June should determine who goes into the last 16 with them.

    GROUP G: A Belgian bonanza?

    Teams: Belgium, Panama, Tunisia, England

    Belgium kick off against Panama on 18th June in Sochi and should get three points on the board. England's opener is against Tunisia on the same day in Volgograd- some 960 miles away from their base in St. Petersburg. It could be a tighter game than many expect (there's only twelve places separating the teams in the latest FIFA world rankings), but England fans will take heart from the fact that the Tunisians have never won a match at the  World Cup finals and England beat them 2-0 in their opening game in France in 1998.

    Interesting stat: Belgium have made it out of the group stages in six of the last seven World Cup finals they have appeared in.

    Prediction: Belgium, who scored 43 goals in qualifying- are good enough to win the whole tournament and were only held back in 2014 by the overly defensive approach of their previous coach. They should top the group, with England following them in second.

    GROUP H: Will Nawalka's men be Poles apart?

    Teams: Poland, Senegal, Colombia and Japan

    Poland, many people's dark horses for the tournament, start their campaign against Senegal on 19th June. That won't be easy- in fact it could turn out to be Adam Nawalka's team's toughest match. Colombia — quarter-finalists in 2014- will be expected to get their campaign off to a victory against the Japanese in Saransk.

    Interesting stat: Senegal's manager Aliou Cisse was captain of the national team when they stunned France 1-0 in the opening match of the 2002 World Cup and managed to get to the quarter-finals of the tournament.

    Prediction: The competitiveness of this group is evidenced by the betting market — which shows that the outsiders Japan are only 7-1 to win it. Compare that to Group A where Saudi Arabia are 40-1. It should be Poland and Colombia, but either Senegal or Japan could easily gatecrash the party.

    The views expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.

