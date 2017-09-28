Register
19:02 GMT +328 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Kurdish people celebrate to show their support for the upcoming September 25th independence referendum in Erbil, Iraq September 8, 2017.

    From Scotland to Catalonia to Iraqi Kurdistan, Separatism Is in Vogue

    © REUTERS/ Azad Lashkari
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    John Wight
    1107 0 0

    We are living in an age of nationalisms - a resurgence in the embrace of the principle of self-determination as the driver of progressive change amid the chaos and flux authored by the collapse of a neoliberal status quo and the concomitant rise in anger, fear, confusion, and insecurity it has wrought.

    From Iraqi Kurdistan to Catalonia in northern Spain, from Scotland to Palestine, not since the end of the Second World War have we witnessed such an upsurge in the assertion of national identity and rights as we are witnessing now.

    What should not be overlooked is that nationalism as a doctrine is an empty vessel. What marks its specific character in any age or time are the politics poured into this vessel, determining whether a given nationalist movement or politics is progressive or regressive in scope. Many would cite a marked difference, for example, between the inclusive outward looking nationalism that underpinned the campaign for Scottish independence in 2014, and the exclusive inward looking variant which fueled Brexit in 2016.

    Pro-independence supporters console one another in George Square in Glasgow, Scotland, on September 19, 2014, following a defeat in the referendum on Scottish independence.
    © AFP 2017/ Andy Buchanan
    Pro-independence supporters console one another in George Square in Glasgow, Scotland, on September 19, 2014, following a defeat in the referendum on Scottish independence.

    There is also a significant difference between the nationalism of an oppressed people and that of their oppressor — the very dynamic that informs the difference between Palestinian nationalism, defined by a 50 years struggle against occupation, ethnic cleansing, apartheid, and the Israeli nationalism responsible for this occupation, ethnic cleansing and apartheid oppression.

    The point is that not every campaign or movement for self-determination is worthy of support. The breaking up of states on the basis of a principle that is enshrined in the UN Charter, but which reaches back centuries more, has at various points been the catalyst for civil wars, ethnic cleansing, and genocide, informing an unthinking and base tribalism capable of pushing entire societies and peoples into the abyss.

    Ultimately, the sage words of the legendary Scottish trade union leader, Jimmy Reid, continue to ring true:

    "Nationalism is like electricity. It can kill a man in the electric chair or it can keep a baby alive in an incubator."

    For the Kurds — not only in Iraq where a recent unilateral referendum on independence from Baghdad predictably produced an overwhelming majority in favor, but also in Syria, Iran, and Turkey — self-determination has lain at the very heart of their existence since the Middle East was carved up among the colonial powers, Britain and France, at the end of the First World War. It is a tireless quest for independence that has attached not only the word "courage" to their reputation, but also "treachery" — in that though justifiably from their point of view, they are currently exploiting the flux and suffering that has engulfed Iraq and Syria to push for it.

    Kurds celebrate to show their support for the upcoming September 25th independence referendum in Erbil, Iraq
    © REUTERS/ Ahmed Jadallah
    Kurds celebrate to show their support for the upcoming September 25th independence referendum in Erbil, Iraq

    In Syria specifically, the Kurds currently fighting as part of a US-led coalition to liberate Raqqa in the north east will soon have a very important and historic decision to make. With Daesh approaching total defeat, as both the aforementioned US-led coalition and Russian supported Syrian government forces progressively crush the last redoubts of Daesh-controlled territory in the east of the country, the Kurds of the YPG will need to decide whether to continue acting as a US proxy in a country in which Washington's military presence is illegal, or whether to relinquish this role on the understanding that regardless of the moral right to a state of their own, attempting to establish one as allies of US imperialism renders this right nugatory.

    Shifting focus to Catalonia in northern Spain, a tenacious and longstanding campaign for independence has reached the point of critical mass with the decision of the Catalonia regional government to hold a referendum to decide the region's future as either a region of Spain, as it is now, or an independent state.

    A woman gestures as others wave the estelada or Catalonia independence flags during a protest in Barcelona, Spain Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Emilio Morenatti
    A woman gestures as others wave the "estelada" or Catalonia independence flags during a protest in Barcelona, Spain Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017.

    The only problem, at least so far as the Spanish government and authorities are concerned, is that the referendum on Catalonian independence, scheduled to take place on Sunday, October 1, is illegal and unconstitutional — a ruling responsible for Spanish police and gendarmes being unleashed with the aim of disrupting and preventing it from taking place.

    The Welsh flag flies outside the national assembly building in Cardiff on September 24, 2015.
    © AFP 2017/ Damien Meyer
    Watch and Wonder: Independence Campaigners in Wales May Copy Catalan Vote
    In a country and society forever scarred by the civil war it endured in the mid-1930s, which ended in General Franco and fascism taking power, the sight of troops attempting to suppress the attempt to hold a democratic referendum, regardless of its rights and wrongs, is to say the least not a good look in Spain. What is key in the current constitutional crisis with respect to Catalonia is the role of the crisis of neoliberalism in laying the ground for the reinvigoration of the separatist movement in the region. It has led to the argument that resource-rich Catalonia, home to 7.5 million people, is responsible for a disproportionate share of Spain's national income — i.e. while making up 15 percent of the country's total population being responsible for a fifth of the Spanish economy and a quarter of its exports.

    Such economic arguments tend to be simplistic and self-serving, however, given the role of the state in allocating resources and driving exports with the rest of Europe and the world. No matter, their very power lies in their simplicity, conforming to the kind of logic that is both easy to grasp and hard to contradict when married to a sense of grievance — precisely as they are among independence-minded Catalonians.

    But no matter the arguments in support of or in opposition to Catalonia's independence, the actions of Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy in sending in the police to prevent the referendum, arresting Catalan government officials and employing coercive measures, is guaranteed to increase rather than decrease support for the right to hold one. It is a desperate and deluded measure which sits in sharp contrast to the politically mature way in which the UK government and its Scottish counterpart worked together to allow the people of Scotland to hold a referendum on their constitutional future in 2014.

    What the Catalonian people, along with all who consider separation and self-determination to be the answer to their respective futures, need to consider very carefully is the possibility of the cure proving worse than the disease.

    If you don't believe me, just cast your eyes over to the on-going chaos in the UK as a result of Brexit.

    The views expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.

    Check out John's Sputnik radio show, Hard Facts.

    Related:

    Iraqi Kurds May Declare Independence Unilaterally - Kurdish Official
    This Spanish Region Mulls Independence Vote, Following in Catalonia's Footsteps
    Students Rally in Barcelona to Support Catalonia Referendum (VIDEO)
    'Sturgeon Misjudging Situation' as Talk of IndyRef 2 'Too Soon' - Yes Campaigner
    Tags:
    Kurdish independence, separatism, nationalism, independence, 2017 Catalan independence referendum, Scottish referendum, Iraqi Kurdistan, Catalonia, Scotland, Spain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    World Tourism Day 2017: Bucket List of Must-See Destinations in Russia
    World Tourism Day 2017: Bucket List of Must-See Destinations in Russia
    My World, My Rules
    My World, My Rules
    German federal election results
    2017 German Federal Election Results

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok