The Morgan Freeman Psy-Op Proves How Desperate The 'Deep State' Has Become

Morgan Freeman declared in his latest two-minute video that "We have been attacked. We are at war", but he's wrong in saying that Americans have been victimized by Russia, but should have rather told the truth that they're under attack by their own government. To channel Freeman, "Imagine this movie script", albeit modified to reflect real-life events instead of conspiratorial ones:

A globalist power cabal made up of the permanent military, intelligence, and diplomatic bureaucracies (the "deep state"), in conjunction with the Democratic Party, "Cultural Marxist" professors, the Mainstream Media, and Hollywood have attacked American democracy using non-stop infowar operations against their own fellow citizens to spread propaganda and false information aimed at convincing people that the Republican candidate and future President of the United States is really a Russian puppet.

A few years ago this might have sounded just as ridiculous as the narrative that Freeman read off in front of the cameras, but the difference is that this actually happened whereas his story still remains the realm of fiction. The conspiracy theory that Russia somehow swayed the 2016 election has no basis in reality, and it's very condescending to the millions of average Americans in the Midwest who swayed the election for Trump to even infer that these patriotic citizens were under the influence of a foreign intelligence operation at the time.

Midwesterners didn't tip the election for Trump because President Putin, the FSB, RT, or Sputnik told them to — which they didn't — but because they had enough of the old order of business in the US and were desperately craving a change, any change, to improve the all-around deteriorating conditions that have come to define their lives. Trump promised law and order, jobs and strong borders, and a no-nonsense approach to American domestic politics, the complete opposite of Hillary's platform and exactly what Midwesterners wanted to hear.

Even without the DNC leaks, many of those folks would never have countenanced voting for Hillary due to her husband's toxic legacy and that of his party. Moreover, these voters didn't need proof of Hillary and the Democrats' corruption because they had suspected it all along, though the amplification of their crimes by the global media vindicated them for what The Establishment had falsely claimed for years was just another tinfoil hat "conspiracy theory".

Now about actual conspiracy facts, many people could never have thought that their own government would turn against them and attack America's sacred political system, its electoral democracy, through the incessant demonization of Donald Trump and the plethora of fake news that they disseminated about him. When Trump claimed that his campaign was under surveillance by the Obama Administration, he was dismissed as a crackpot, but it's since emerged just the other day that former National Security Advisor Susan Rice did in fact authorize the spying of Trump's former campaign manager Paul Manafort.

On top of that, the never-ending assertions that Trump is in cahoots with the Russian government or somehow under the nefarious influence of shadowy Kremlin agents are regularly debunked by listening to the President and his Administration constantly talk about "Russian aggression" and watching them use this pretext to make hostile moves against Moscow. These actions strongly refute the claims of a secret Trump-Russian connection and most Americans understand that, but the "deep state" and their cohorts in the "Cultural Marxist" corners of academia, the Mainstream Media, Hollywood, and the masked mob of "Antifa" rioters believe that the population is just too stupid to see this and could therefore be easily misled into believing their fake news narrative that Putin's proxy is in control of the White House.

The whole point behind this massive infowar operation against the minds of the American public is to delegitimize Trump's election in a last-ditch bid to give the Democrats a chance to win back Congress during next year's midterm elections. It's also designed to influence the President's domestic and foreign policy decision making, and it actually has succeeded to a degree in that respect if one holds the view that Trump truly believed what he said on the campaign trail but was later pressured by the "deep state" to take a decidedly neo-conservative stance towards International Affairs after he entered into office. Regardless, what's important to focus on in this context are the American people themselves, who largely dismiss the conspiratorial, never-proven, and constantly debunked accusations that Morgan Freeman shamelessly told the American public with a straight face.

There's a popular saying that one shouldn't "shoot the messenger", but that doesn't mean that the said messenger is above criticism. Morgan Freeman is a beloved household name who's universally praised for his excellent acting skills and the unforgettable memories that he's imbued his audiences with, but politics isn't his element, and no matter how much the "Committee to Investigate Russia' pleads that it's "non-partisan", former National Intelligence Director James Clapper's open involvement in the project proves that it's linked to the same anti-Trump "deep state" that's been undermining American democracy for over the past two years. Morgan Freeman should have known better than to lend his acting talent to pretending that a movie script is a real-life story, and that's why so many people are disappointed in him on a deep, personal level.

The irony of it all is that Morgan Freeman could have actually done a lot of good if he had the courage to say the truth. Instead of imploring Trump to sit down in front of the American people, elaborate on Hillary's "Russia Did It!" conspiracy theory, and then "legitimize" it through a full-blown nationwide anti-Russian witch hunt stretching from the Office of the Presidency all the way down to the paupers in the inner city, he himself could have sat down in front of the American people just as he did in his two-minute psy-op video and calmly explain the actual real-life "deep state" conspiracy against Trump and the American people. He didn't do that, so there's no use in speculating about "coulda, shoulda, woulda", but for the sake of cracking a smile and thinking about what might have been, it sure would have been powerful if he channeled his blockbuster script but adapted it to actual events by saying:

"My fellow Americans, during this past election, we came under attack by our own government. I've called on the patriotic members of Congress and our intelligence community to use every resource available to conduct a thorough investigation to determine exactly how this happened. Our citizens are demanding accountability. For 241 years our democracy has been imperfect but nevertheless something to aspire to, and we owe it to the brave people who have fought and died to protect this great nation and save democracy. And we owe it to our future generations to continue the fight."

But then again, Hollywood by its very nature is fake and deceptive, so it might be too much to ever hope for an American movie icon to stand up and say those brave words that were imagined above, though that doesn't mean that they wouldn't have resonated with tens of millions of dyed-in-the-wool patriotic Americans who are sick and tired of the "deep state's" manipulative mind games.

