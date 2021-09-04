Register
04 September 2021
    The September 11 terrorist attacks were carried out by 19 hijackers associated with the al-Qaeda* terrorist group – 15 of whom had Saudi roots and close ties to high-ranking Saudi officials. In spite of these facts, the Saudi government has remained firm that it played no role in the attacks.

    20 Years Later

    With the 20th anniversary of the 2001 terrorist attacks just days away, US President Joe Biden signed an executive order on Friday ordering government agencies to release declassified information related to the attacks.

    The Friday release hit the airwaves as the American president was headed toward the US Gulf Coast to examine the aftermath of the devastating Hurricane Ida.

    Biden’s order specifically states he is “directing the Department of Justice (DoJ) and other relevant agencies to oversee a declassification review of documents related to the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s September 11th investigations.”

    The DoJ had initially announced that it would be conducting a review of such information in August, just as Biden was being hit with renewed backlash – specifically from victims' families.

    The declassified information is expected to be publicly released over the next six months.

    *al-Qaeda is a terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other states.

    01 September 2021
      01:16 GMT 01.09.2021

      Post-Pullout Stipulations

      US President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday that American forces officially ended the 20-year war in Afghanistan with the August 30 completion of efforts to airlift more than 120,000 eligible individuals from the nation. Though Biden calls the mission a "success," the Pentagon has warned that US forces may return via drone strike, if necessary.

      26 August 2021
      23:59 GMT 26.08.2021

      Legal Dodger

      The latest lawsuit filed against the former US president name-checks longtime Trump ally Roger Stone, and groups such as the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers. It accuses the defendants of having violated the Ku Klux Klan Act, a 1871 statute that makes it illegal to use force or threats to bar authorities from conducting their duties.

      26 August 2021
      01:10 GMT 26.08.2021

      Quickie Return

      Earlier, the infamous online platform announced that it would no longer allow users to publish sexually explicit content, even though such footage is the reason why the website gained such high notoriety among netizens. Officials had indicated that the controversial move was prompted by pushback from its banking partners.

      19 August 2021
      22:38 GMT 19.08.2021

      Tune Changin' Joe

      Weeks ahead of the chaotic scenes that have been unfolding since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, US President Joe Biden told the world that there was just about no chance of the Taliban “overrunning everything” in the Central Asian nation. Now, he’s changing his tune.

