Post-Pullout Stipulations

John Kirby, spokesperson for the US Department of Defense, clarified in a Tuesday interview with NPR that although protracted US military action in Afghanistan is over, the nation will not cease its anti-terror efforts.
"We have the capability from an over the horizon perspective of ensuring our national security interests are protected and defended," Kirby said, speaking of US drone capabilities.
The Pentagon spokesperson added that such operations are possible "if and when we need to" confront targets in the region. However, the DoD does "not assess that there is a significant threat to our national security emanating from Afghanistan right now."
US forces most recently launched a drone strike against an "imminent" Daesh-K* militant threat to Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport. Amid reports that the US strike killed 10 civilians, Kirby said the Pentagon is investigating the reporting, but is "not in a position to dispute it right now."
*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) are terrorist organizations outlawed in Russia and many other states.
