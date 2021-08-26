Legal Dodger

No stranger to lawsuits, former US President Donald Trump has found himself slapped with yet another legal suit, but this time it’s been filed by seven US Capitol Police officers who allege the one-term commander-in-chief intentionally conspired with far-right extremists to provoke the Capitol riot.
Plaintiffs have argued in the 71-page suit that the deadly January 6 storming of the US Capitol was highly influenced by Trump’s constant propping up of extremists who voiced unfounded claims about the election being hacked.
While Trump has been hit with similar efforts, this latest initiative marks the first time that he has been accused of conspiring with extremist groups to use “force, intimidation and threats” to prevent the congressional certification of the US election results.
To date, Trump has managed to dodge any legal punishment for his role in the violent riot. While he may have been impeached by the House of Representatives for his involvement, he was acquitted by the Republican-controlled Senate.
