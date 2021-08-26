Quickie Return

OnlyFans declared on Wednesday that it would no longer be maintaining its plans to do away with the pornographic content that had granted the platform millions of subscribers from around the globe.
The unexpected U-turn, which unfolded less than a week after the initial announcement was made, came about after company leadership said the firm managed to obtain “secured assurances” from banking partners that the platform will be able to support every creator using the services.
“OnlyFans stands for inclusion and we will continue to provide a home for all creators,” reads the Wednesday tweet sent by the company. That ban was set to take place on October 1.
The initial move had prompted severe backlash among OnlyFans creators who had been relying on the site for its financial support, as well as the platform’s ability to provide a safe space for sex workers.
All comments
Show new comments (0)