Crocodile Tears

Former US President George W. Bush made his very first remarks about the chaotic turn of events in Afghanistan late on Monday, telling the American public that he was once again “deeply” saddened by the Taliban’s swift successes.
In a joint statement issued with former first lady Laura Bush, the former president acknowledged the sacrifices of service members who were stationed in the Central Asian country, as well as pointing out the success troops marked with the effort to build schools and establish medical centers.
“Our hearts are heavy for both the Afghan people who have suffered so much, and for the Americans and NATO allies who have sacrificed so much,” the statement reads.
The US presence in Afghanistan, which marked the longest American war to date, was ordered by Bush after Taliban officials refused to turn over Osama bin Laden and cease the use of al-Qaeda training camps in the wake of the September 11 terrorist attacks. The death toll for the operation has ranged in the tens of thousands.
