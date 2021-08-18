Register
    Earlier, former US President George W. Bush told reporters that he felt “sad” about the evolving situation in Afghanistan, noting during a July interview with German broadcaster Deutsche Welle that he felt especially concerned about the future of Afghan women.

    Crocodile Tears

    Former US President George W. Bush made his very first remarks about the chaotic turn of events in Afghanistan late on Monday, telling the American public that he was once again “deeply” saddened by the Taliban’s swift successes.

    In a joint statement issued with former first lady Laura Bush, the former president acknowledged the sacrifices of service members who were stationed in the Central Asian country, as well as pointing out the success troops marked with the effort to build schools and establish medical centers.

    “Our hearts are heavy for both the Afghan people who have suffered so much, and for the Americans and NATO allies who have sacrificed so much,” the statement reads.

    The US presence in Afghanistan, which marked the longest American war to date, was ordered by Bush after Taliban officials refused to turn over Osama bin Laden and cease the use of al-Qaeda training camps in the wake of the September 11 terrorist attacks. The death toll for the operation has ranged in the tens of thousands. 

    Tags:
    George W. Bush, Taliban, Afghanistan, War on Terror
    Discussion

    More cartoons

    • Miss Me Not
      Last update: 21:10 GMT 13.08.2021
      21:10 GMT 13.08.2021

      Miss Me Not

      Over the last several months, former US President Donald Trump has made an effort of staying relevant in the news cycle, weighing in on a range of topics as he continues to toy with the idea of possibly tossing his name into the 2024 presidential cycle. This Friday the 13th, he was at it again.

    • Bowing Out
      Last update: 21:29 GMT 10.08.2021
      21:29 GMT 10.08.2021

      Bowing Out

      Earlier, the New York State Assembly indicated that it was also investigating Cuomo to determine if he used state resources to write a book, and whether or not his administration deliberately falsified reports on COVID-19 deaths in state nursing homes.

    • No-Go Joe
      Last update: 22:30 GMT 05.08.2021
      22:30 GMT 05.08.2021

      No-Go Joe

      With COVID-19 cases on the rise and the continued calls for Americans to vax up, US President Joe Biden hasn’t exactly been #1 for some Americans, especially those who aren’t a fan of being sternly told to roll up their sleeves and be given one of the three approved vaccines.

    • Cuomo-No
      Last update: 22:56 GMT 03.08.2021
      22:56 GMT 03.08.2021

      Cuomo-No

      An investigation into sexual harassment allegations encompassing New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) has concluded that the state leader made sexual advances on nearly a dozen women and had actively worked to retaliate against one of his accusers. The probe’s conclusions have since reinvigorated past calls for Cuomo to resign.

