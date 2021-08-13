Miss Me Not

Former US President Donald Trump ignited a Twitter showdown early Friday after his team shared a statement in which he asked the wider American public whether they actually missed him in light of domestic and foreign troubles that the Biden administration has encountered.
The statement, which was shared via Twitter by spokesperson Liz Harrington, detailed hurdles the Biden White House is dealing with at the US’ southern border, ongoing withdrawal procedures in Afghanistan, the rising national crime rate and rising prices nationwide.
However, Trump instantly opened a can of worms when he closed the statement with the simple yet eyebrow-raising question of, “Do you miss me yet?”
Responses from netizens ranged from a simple no to inquiring whether he was already in jail, as well as replies that ridiculed claims that he would somehow be “reinstated” as president.
Better luck next time, eh?
