05 August 2021
    No-Go Joe

    With COVID-19 cases on the rise and the continued calls for Americans to vax up, US President Joe Biden hasn’t exactly been #1 for some Americans, especially those who aren’t a fan of being sternly told to roll up their sleeves and be given one of the three approved vaccines.

    No-Go Joe

    A newly released Quinnipiac poll has determined that nearly half of surveyed Americans (48%) believe it would be a terrible idea for the nation if US President Joe Biden ran for reelection in 2024, proving that his handling of the pandemic is raising questions for some.

    Just 37% of those polled, however, agreed that another Biden campaign could end up being “good for the country.”

    When asked whether they believed the commander-in-chief would in fact be in the 2024 presidential cycle, between 33% and 54% said Biden was unlikely to toss his hat into the race. Just 13% did not have an opinion on the matter.

    But, when former US President Donald Trump was brought into the conversation, a similar portion of those polled agreed that he wouldn’t be running in 2024, despite repeated suggestions that he would be coming on the ticket. Toppling Biden’s stats, approximately 60% said it would be bad if Trump ran in 2024.

    The poll, which had a margin of error of 2.7 percentage points, was conducted between July 27 and August 2.

    Joe Biden, COVID-19, Poll, 2024 US Presidential Elections, Donald Trump
    • Cuomo-No
      Last update: 22:56 GMT 03.08.2021
      22:56 GMT 03.08.2021

      Cuomo-No

      An investigation into sexual harassment allegations encompassing New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) has concluded that the state leader made sexual advances on nearly a dozen women and had actively worked to retaliate against one of his accusers. The probe’s conclusions have since reinvigorated past calls for Cuomo to resign.

    • Stalker Mode On
      Last update: 22:50 GMT 29.07.2021
      22:50 GMT 29.07.2021

      Stalker Mode On

      Even before the results of the 2020 presidential election were made clear, former US President Donald Trump was an avid supporter of voter fraud claims, including those that alleged ballots were being submitted by deceased voters, and that ballot machines were being purposely misread for Republican votes.

    • New Year, New Mission
      Last update: 22:15 GMT 27.07.2021
      22:15 GMT 27.07.2021

      New Year, New Mission

      Amid efforts to remove American forces from Afghanistan, talks of a potential US pullout from Iraq have remained constant, regardless of officials indicating troops would be staying put for some time. However, the Biden White House has since clarified that a shifting US mission will mean that no soldiers with a “combat role” will remain past 2021.

    • Royal Disinterest
      Last update: 22:44 GMT 22.07.2021
      22:44 GMT 22.07.2021

      Royal Disinterest

      American publisher Penguin Random House recently announced that it will be working with Prince Harry to publish an “intimate and heartfelt memoir” detailing his military service and life as a father and husband. However, amid the prince’s decision to hightail it stateside, many Britons aren’t exactly thrilled about the looming tell-all.

