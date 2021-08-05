A newly released Quinnipiac poll has determined that nearly half of surveyed Americans (48%) believe it would be a terrible idea for the nation if US President Joe Biden ran for reelection in 2024, proving that his handling of the pandemic is raising questions for some.
Just 37% of those polled, however, agreed that another Biden campaign could end up being “good for the country.”
When asked whether they believed the commander-in-chief would in fact be in the 2024 presidential cycle, between 33% and 54% said Biden was unlikely to toss his hat into the race. Just 13% did not have an opinion on the matter.
But, when former US President Donald Trump was brought into the conversation, a similar portion of those polled agreed that he wouldn’t be running in 2024, despite repeated suggestions that he would be coming on the ticket. Toppling Biden’s stats, approximately 60% said it would be bad if Trump ran in 2024.
The poll, which had a margin of error of 2.7 percentage points, was conducted between July 27 and August 2.
