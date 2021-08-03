New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has refused to step down from his governorship, regardless of the sexual harassment findings that were announced and laid bare earlier in the day by investigators.
Responding to the findings, Cuomo issued a statement in which he stated that he “never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances,” explaining away the allegations by noting that it’s “just not who I am and that's not who I've ever been."
New York Attorney General Letitia James earlier revealed during a Tuesday briefing that independent investigators assigned to the probe uncovered “deeply disturbing” revelations that proved Cuomo had “sexually harassed current and former state employees in violation of federal and state laws.”
The 165-page report backed many allegations that surfaced in late 2020 and into 2021, with one accuser detailing earlier this year that Cuomo had groomed her over a period of two years.
Similarly to the events that unfolded previously, a chorus of congressional US lawmakers and state officials urged Cuomo to resign from his post, among them House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and even US President Joe Biden.
