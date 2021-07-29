Stalker Mode On

Former US President Donald Trump called former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen on the daily as part of his plans to urge the official to initiate an investigation into his unsubstantiated voter fraud claims, a new report revealed on Wednesday.
Citing two officials familiar with the incidents, the Washington Post reported that the calls were nearly daily after Rosen picked up the position from former Attorney General William Barr. However, after the deadly Capitol riot unfolded, those calls reportedly ceased.
One source told the outlet that Rosen never promised any actual action to the claims, sounding mostly noncommittal about the baseless allegations. “Trump was absolutely obsessed about it,” they said.
To date, no real evidence has emerged to prove Trump’s claims. In fact, in the wake of the Capitol riot, a joint statement was released by the FBI, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and departments of Justice, Homeland Security to underscore that no such evidence existed.
