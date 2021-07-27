New Year, New Mission

US President Joe Biden announced to the American public on Monday that the US will no longer be hosting combat troops in Iraq past 2021, marking the latest development in the administration’s push to refresh its partnership with Iraqi leadership.
In a joint statement issued by the US Department of State, the Biden White House revealed that the US combat mission in Iraq would be ending by December 31, 2021, and that troops stationed in the war-torn country would be moving into advising and training roles.
Earlier in the day, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki had described the changes as being part of a “natural step” in the ever-evolving mission.
It’s unclear if any troops will actually be removed from Iraq, or whether all troops will simply be transitioning into an advising position.
