Royal Disinterest

A survey conducted by YouGov has revealed that Prince Harry’s forthcoming memoir won’t be well-received by the British public, as two-thirds of polled Britons indicated they are “not interested at all” in the work.
Of the polled British public, approximately 67% said they had absolutely no desire to read the book. Only 14% stated that they would be willing to check out Prince Harry’s own retelling of events.
In fact, many of the surveyed respondents (53%) indicated that it was “inappropriate” for the royal to publish the memoir, with some 38% being of the belief that it would be “very inappropriate.”
The survey, however, does suggest that the memoir could have more support among American audiences, especially considering at least 25% of Americans polled said they were either very or fairly interested.
The prince’s memoir, which reportedly “blindsided” Buckingham Palace, is expected to hit bookshelves sometime in 2022.
