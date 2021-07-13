Lifesaver Trump

Former US President Donald Trump has reportedly grown increasingly “disappointed” by the work of the once-troubled Justice Brett Kavanaugh, a new book by journalist Michael Wolff has revealed.
Excerpts of Wolff’s “Landslide” book that were provided to Axios detail that while the former president is feeling particularly betrayed by all three justices he appointed to the US Supreme Court, he is mostly bothered by the lack of “courage” shown by Kavanaugh.
"There were so many others I could have appointed, and everyone wanted me to," Trump reportedly told Wolff. “Where would he be without me? I saved his life. He wouldn't even be in a law firm. Who would have had him? Nobody. Totally disgraced. Only I saved him."
The newly surfaced remarks from Trump offer a stark distinction from the former commander-in-chief’s initial praise for Kavanaugh, especially of the commentary publicly voiced when the SCOTUS nominee was accused of sexual assault.
All comments
Show new comments (0)