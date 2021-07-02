Presidential Return

Without voicing a decision, Trump suggested on Wednesday that he has made one on whether he will run for president, asserting that his brand of leadership is “needed.”
Fox News host Sean Hannity broached the presidential bid with Trump during a Wednesday interview, asking, “have you made up your mind?” A coy Trump responded with a simple “yes.”
The former US commander-in-chief later acknowledged that while he is not interested in resuming political battles, “the country needs” him to lead the nation so as to better “take care of this country.”
At this point, it’s anyone’s guess whether Trump will jump back into the political fray. The former president has of late been holding his trademark campaign-style rallies in supportive locations the US, the first of which was held in June in Ohio.
