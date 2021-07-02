Register
02 July 2021
    
    Since departing the White House, the former US president, Donald Trump, has repeatedly teased the idea of running for the post again in the 2024 election cycle. Following his latest appearance at the US-Mexico border, however, it seems he may actually be on the verge of spilling the beans on a highly-anticipated move.

    Presidential Return

    Without voicing a decision, Trump suggested on Wednesday that he has made one on whether he will run for president, asserting that his brand of leadership is “needed.”

    Fox News host Sean Hannity broached the presidential bid with Trump during a Wednesday interview, asking, “have you made up your mind?” A coy Trump responded with a simple “yes.”

    The former US commander-in-chief later acknowledged that while he is not interested in resuming political battles, “the country needs” him to lead the nation so as to better “take care of this country.”

    At this point, it’s anyone’s guess whether Trump will jump back into the political fray. The former president has of late been holding his trademark campaign-style rallies in supportive locations the US, the first of which was held in June in Ohio.

    Tags:
    Fox News, 2024 US Presidential Elections, White House, Donald Trump
