Flashcard Frenzy

As much of the global public tuned in to the summit, many eagle-eyed netizens were quick to notice that the US president brought with him not just one or two note cards to the showdown, but rather a stack of flashcards.
The flashcards made their first appearance at the Geneva summit when Biden and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Putin and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov for the historic sit down.
At present, it remains unknown exactly what the cards contained, but that didn’t stop many netizens from speculating on the matter or pointing out that their use wasn’t great in terms of optics. Some also took the opportunity to highlight former US President Donald Trump’s use of large print outs.
