01:28 GMT04 June 2021
    So Long, Farewell

    In a bid to circumvent his restricted access to various social media networks, former US President Donald Trump launched his own communication platform meant to serve as a place to “speak freely and safely.” The platform had been dubbed, “From the Desk of Donald J. Trump.”

    So Long, Farewell

    The communication blog launched by the former president as a place where he could share his statements with the larger public has been permanently shuttered less than a month after going live, it was recently revealed.

    Jason Miller, a senior Trump aide who serves as the former commander-in-chief’s spokesperson, confirmed on Wednesday that the platform was now defunct. He told CNBC that the page “will not be returning,” and that “it was just auxiliary to the broader efforts we have and are working on.”

    Miller later relayed to the outlet that the departure stemmed from Trump getting ready to join another social media platform. 

    Trump was famously booted off of Facebook and Twitter in early January, after hundreds of people, including his supporters, opted to storm the US Capitol in an effort to halt congressional lawmakers from certifying the results of the US election.

    Condi Praises Trump
      20:48 GMT 02.06.2021
      20:48 GMT 02.06.2021

      Condi's Two Cents

      Condoleezza Rice notably served as Secretary of State during former US President George Bush's second term in office. Prior to her 2005 appointment, Rice served as US National Security Advisor and notoriously made the false claim that Iraq and Saddam Hussein may be close to producing a nuclear weapon.

    Filibuster Death
      01:09 GMT 29.05.2021
      01:09 GMT 29.05.2021

      Filibuster Death

      Since the deadly US Capitol riot, the public and multiple congressional lawmakers have called for an in-depth investigation to examine the events that unfolded on January 6. However, not all officials are in favor of creating the 9/11-style commission, over concerns that it could prove problematic for Republicans ahead of midterm elections.

    Blast From The Past
      01:12 GMT 26.05.2021
      01:12 GMT 26.05.2021

      Blast From The Past

      World leaders have blasted the forced landing of Ryanair flight FR4978 that saw a Belarusian journalist taken into police custody after the civilian plane made an emergency landing in Minsk, Belarus, over a false bomb threat. European leaders have issued retaliatory actions, such as prohibiting Belarusian aircraft from EU airspace.

    Lather, Rinse, Repeat
      23:53 GMT 20.05.2021
      23:53 GMT 20.05.2021

      Lather, Rinse, Repeat

      The US president’s appearance at the Coast Guard Academy’s graduation ceremony marked his first such address as the commander-in-chief. However, it also proved to be a return visit, as he had done the same for the 2013 graduating class as vice president.

