Condi's Two Cents

In a recent interview, Rice applauded former US President Donald Trump for his ability to rally Americans "who felt left out by globalization."
"What really struck me, and maybe it’s because I’m a political scientist, is that the conditions that produced a populist leader, who had never been in government before, was something I think a lot of us had not paid much attention to, frankly," the former US secretary of state said during an appearance on "The Carlos Watson Show."
"He touched the nerve of people who felt left out by globalization, who felt diminished by elites," Rice asserted, speaking of Trump.
Moments later, Rice took a step back and emphasized that she did not vote for Trump "the first time around." The former US secretary of state also characterized the deadly January 6 riot at the US Capitol as "one of the most frightening things I have watched."
