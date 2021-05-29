Filibuster Death

Republicans in the US Senate succeeded at blocking the House-passed bill meant to establish a commission to investigate the violent storming of the US Capitol, much to the chagrin of Democrat lawmakers.
The measure failed with a vote of 54 to 35, well short of the 60 votes that were required to push the effort forward. Although a majority of Republican lawmakers were unified in opposing the initiative, just 10 GOP members were needed to advance the bill.
US Senators Mitt Romney (R-UT), Susan Collins (R-ME), Bill Cassidy (R-LA), Rob Portman (R-OH), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) and Ben Sasse (R-NK) were the only members of the GOP who backed the bill.
After the vote, US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) blasted Senate Republicans, and indicated that he may push another vote on the bill at a later time.
