Register
00:15 GMT21 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Cartoons

    Lather, Rinse, Repeat

    Cartoons
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/14/1082952310_0:57:1200:732_1200x675_80_0_0_e11f5d730e15b613743118b967844f63.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/cartoons/202105201082952665-lather-rinse-repeat/

    The US president’s appearance at the Coast Guard Academy’s graduation ceremony marked his first such address as the commander-in-chief. However, it also proved to be a return visit, as he had done the same for the 2013 graduating class as vice president.

    Lather, Rinse, Repeat

    US President Joe Biden recently took a loss when he opted to reuse a Reagan-era joke while giving the commencement speech for the 2021 graduating class of the US Coast Guard Academy.

    Although former US President Ronald Reagan received a chorus of laughter when he tossed in a joke at the US Navy’s expense, the punchline wasn’t well received by cadets during the Wednesday ceremony.

    Appearing somewhat taken aback by the lack of chuckling or cackling, Biden quickly went on the offensive and lashed out at the cadets by referring to them as a “really dull class” and questioning whether the sun was getting to them since no laughing was heard. 

    While many have since accused Biden of plagiarizing the joke, it’s worth mentioning that it has been repeatedly tapped by others, including former US Vice President Dick Cheney, as reporter Becket Adams has pointed out.

    Related:

    Trump Organisation Under Criminal Probe and Biden Calls Netanyahu for De-escalation
    'Kürecik Must Be Closed for Israel': Turkish Protesters Tear Up Biden, Netanyahu Portraits - Video
    Biden Commission: Will Dems Take Their Sweet Revenge on the GOP and 'Pack' US Supreme Court?
    US Democratic Senators Urge Biden to Pressure Saudi Arabia to End Blockade of Yemen
    Biden’s Pick for Israeli Ambassador May Become Thomas Nides, Reports Say
    Tags:
    Graduation, US Coast Guard, ceremony, joke, Joe Biden
    Community standardsDiscussion

    More cartoons

    • Signature Secret Army
      Last update: 00:27 GMT 19.05.2021
      00:27 GMT 19.05.2021

      Signature Secret Army

      The US military force, composed of the US Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Space Force, Coast Guard and National Guard, has hundreds of thousands of active-duty personnel, many of whom are stationed overseas. However, a new report indicates that the Land of the Free has a military force completely off the books.

    • Ghost of Administration Past
      Last update: 03:49 GMT 14.05.2021
      03:49 GMT 14.05.2021

      Ghost of Administration Past

      At the start of his administration, US President Joe Biden issued a multitude of executive orders that effectively walked back policies imposed under the Trump White House, including one that halted work on the US-Mexico border wall.

    • The Blame Game
      Last update: 02:40 GMT 12.05.2021
      02:40 GMT 12.05.2021

      The Blame Game

      Over the last several days, hundreds of rockets have been deployed along the Gaza Strip as Israel's Iron Dome defense system has been repeatedly tapped to intercept incoming missiles. The clashes have led to dozens of fatalities and injuries.

    • Not in My House
      Last update: 23:37 GMT 06.05.2021
      23:37 GMT 06.05.2021

      Not in My House

      Following the storming of the US Capitol by hundreds of people, including Trump supporters, former US President Donald Trump was booted off various platforms after being blamed for inciting the deadly insurrection. In fact, Facebook’s oversight board recently upheld Trump’s ban from the platform.

    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Best this week
    Best this month
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse