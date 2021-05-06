Not in My House

Twitter suspended an account on Thursday that appeared to be tied to Trump’s new communications platform, noting that the social media giant is dead set on taking action against any potential work-around on the former commander-in-chief’s ban.
The account in question used the handle “@DJTDesk” in reference to Trump’s newly-launched “From the Desk of Donald J. Trump” platform, with a brief bio that explained Twitter posts were “copied from Save America on behalf of the 45th POTUS; Originally composed via DonaldJTrump/Desk.”
As it turned out, the account managed to stay live for a few hours before it was inevitably suspended. Twitter later cited its ban evasion policy over the suspension, stating that the platform would take action against any account that intends to promote content affiliated with a suspended account.
However, it has since been confirmed that the account was never an official Trump-affiliated account - at least not one that was launched by a member of the Trump team.
The latest Trump-social media development came as the former US president blasted Facebook after its oversight board backed his suspension from the platform. Trump warned that the “corrupt social media companies” would pay a “political price” for deplatforming him.
