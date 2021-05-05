Register
    Former US President Donald Trump managed to appoint a whopping three justices to the US Supreme Court, despite efforts to shoot down the nominations of Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett. Looking ahead, liberal politicians are now trying to ensure the bench does not lean even more toward the conservative side of the political spectrum.

    Supreme Retirement

    Newly surfaced reports suggest that there is a growing push among liberals for Supreme Court Associate Justice Stephen Breyer, who just happens to be the oldest sitting member on the bench, to announce his retirement at the end of the term in June.

    The move, according to NPR, is rooted in concerns that Democrats could lose the slim majority they currently have in the US Senate come the next round of US elections, and thus will be unable to replace Beyer with a new like-minded justice. At present, the US’ highest court has a 6-3 conservative majority.

    Although some politicians have been much more careful about their calls for Breyer to retire, now all have followed suit. Earlier this month, the Demand Justice group took a more proactive stance and had a billboard truck circle the US Supreme Court, with a sign that read “Breyer, retire.”

    Earlier, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki indicated that US President Joe Biden has no intention to pressure Breyer into retirement, noting that the commander-in-chief believes Breyer will step down "when he decides it's time to no longer serve."

    • The Withdrawal Tango
      Last update: 23:52 GMT 29.04.2021
      23:52 GMT 29.04.2021

      The Withdrawal Tango

      Earlier, US President Joe Biden announced that all US troops would be withdrawn from Afghanistan by September 11, breaking a previous understanding that suggested American forces would be fully removed by May 1.

    • Situation Room Decider
      Last update: 00:29 GMT 28.04.2021
      00:29 GMT 28.04.2021

      Situation Room Decider

      US President Joe Biden announced in early April that Washington would not be able to make its May deadline to remove all American troops from Afghanistan, noting instead that the Land of the Free would instead be pulling out forces by September 11 - the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks.

    • Second Times' a Charm
      Last update: 01:17 GMT 23.04.2021
      01:17 GMT 23.04.2021

      Second Times' a Charm

      The US House of Representatives passed a measure that would grant Washington, DC, statehood for the very first time in June 2020. However, the initiative was left in a permanent pause after the US Senate failed to take on the legislation. Multiple attempts have been made to make the nation’s capital the US’ 51st state to no avail.

    • Presidential Slip
      Last update: 00:12 GMT 21.04.2021
      00:12 GMT 21.04.2021

      Presidential Slip

      Earlier, Minnesota’s Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill urged politicians to keep their opinions of the Chauvin trial under wraps because it could provide the defense with a valid shot at filing an appeal on the case.

