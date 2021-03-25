Lights, Camera, Biden

Addressing various domestic and foreign matters, Biden kicked off the highly anticipated conference by announcing that his administration would be setting a goal of administering 200 million vaccines within his first 100 days in office.
"I know it's ambitious ... but no other country has come close," Biden told reporters. "I believe we can do it."
At present, a total of 133 million vaccines have been given to the American public, according to tracking by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Less than 50 million Americans have been fully vaccinated against the deadly SARS-CoV-2 virus.
Biden also took the opportunity to address other concerning topics, such as the surging migrant crisis at the US’ southern border, ongoing tensions with North Korea and China and efforts to implement comprehensive gun control measures.
