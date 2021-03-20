Trump Overload

Over the next few weeks, Trump will reportedly begin sitting down for at least a dozen interviews with a variety of authors interested in analyzing the inner workings of the presidency and of the former commander-in-chief himself.
Citing sources familiar with the developments, Politico recently reported that the growing number of book interviews “is so massive” that some individuals within the Trump inner circle fear it’s all just too much.
In a bid to avoid any potential stumbles, Trump is expected to sit for the interviews with senior adviser Jason Miller and spokesperson Margo Martin.
The question now remains: Will Trump have any material left for his own book about his time in the White House?
