Seeing is Believing

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki recently informed reporters that the president has no scheduled visits to the US-Mexico border, despite growing reports detailing the rising immigration crisis.
Psaki told reporters that Biden was instead monitoring the events, and that other administration officials would be going to the US’ southern border to assess the situation. She also took the opportunity to dismiss attempts by reporters to label the border situation a “crisis,” even as reports emerge of overcrowded detention centers housing unaccompanied minors.
Earlier Tuesday, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas tiptoed around the “crisis” label, opting to describe the migration surge at the border as a “difficult situation” in a statement on the latest developments.
Latest figures state more than 4,200 unaccompanied minors were in the custody of the US Border Patrol, with an estimated 2,943 children being placed in the agency’s care longer than the maximum 72-hour hold.
Crisis, a situation that has reached a critical phase.
