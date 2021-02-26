Register
02:30 GMT26 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Cartoons

    The Taxman Cometh

    Cartoons
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/1a/1082190679_0:201:1200:876_1200x675_80_0_0_ce4e8591dc3161bbbb6ebd6823d0f281.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/cartoons/202102261082188307-the-taxman-cometh/

    The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office initially began its criminal investigation into former US President Donald Trump in August 2019, when the office issued a subpoena to Trump’s accounting firm, Mazars USA, that sought eight years’ worth of tax returns and related documents. Since then, a nearly two-year court battle ensued.

    The Taxman Cometh

    Trump’s tax records have been officially turned over to Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., days after the US Supreme Court rejected the former president’s last-ditch effort to ensure the documents were shielded.

    Reports suggest the much-anticipated handover of Trump’s taxes and related documents amount to “millions of pages.” However, it’s worth noting that the files are not likely to be made public, since they are protected by grand jury secrecy rules.

    The latest development was confirmed on Thursday by Danny Frost, a spokesperson for Vance’s office. The agency’s probe seeks to use the newfound files to dig into allegations of tax and insurance fraud, hush-money payments made to alleged mistresses of the former commander-in-chief, and falsification of business records.

    Trump has long referred to Vance Jr.’s efforts as a “fishing expedition,” and even the continuation of the “greatest witch hunt in history.” Welp, seems this fish may be getting closer to being reeled in, folks.

    Related:

    Former US Vice President Mike Pence to Defend Legacy of Trump Administration, Says Jim Banks
    Video: GOP Leaders Clash Over Whether Trump Should Speak at Conservative Conference
    Biden Revokes Trump-Era Order Suspending Green Cards for 'Risk' Immigrants
    Trump at CPAC Address Will Reportedly Slam Biden's First Steps in Office
    Tags:
    New York, Taxes, Donald Trump, Mazars USA LLP
    Community standardsDiscussion

    More cartoons

    • Expanding Horizons
      Last update: 00:51 GMT 24.02.2021
      00:51 GMT 24.02.2021

      Expanding Horizons

      Although former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is no stranger to the writer's workshop, the two-time first lady is now dipping her toes into new, unchartered waters - those of the nonfiction variety.

    • Pot, Meet Kettle
      Last update: 03:08 GMT 19.02.2021
      03:08 GMT 19.02.2021

      Pot, Meet Kettle

      Although the Trump administration was no stranger to the bevy of criticism it received from the American public and abroad, disapproval seemed to reach a new level when former US President Donald Trump began to question whether bleach injections and sunshine were effective COVID-19 treatments during the height of the deadly pandemic.

    • Dynamite Endings
      Last update: 01:30 GMT 18.02.2021
      01:30 GMT 18.02.2021

      Dynamite Ending

      Once considered the premier gambling destination in New Jersey’s Atlantic City, the Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino soon cratered and went bankrupt, with former US President Donald Trump cutting ties with the failing casino in 2009.

    • Unconventional Triple Threat
      Last update: 22:16 GMT 11.02.2021
      22:16 GMT 11.02.2021

      Unconventional Triple Threat

      With the days of roaming the White House corridors behind him, the former US president, Donald Trump, reportedly spent his first few post-presidency weeks slammed by investigations and a multitude of legal proceedings over the deadly 6 January Capitol riot.

    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Best this week
    Best this month
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse