Dynamite Ending

The former Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino was reduced to rubble in a matter of just 20 seconds by some 3,000 sticks of dynamite on Wednesday, ridding local residents of a view of an extremely dilapidated building that had become in such disrepair that chunks of it were peeling off.
The unceremonious event took place just after 9 a.m. local time, and prompted a round of cheers from locals who gathered to watch the building’s downfall.
Jennifer Owen, who paid nearly $600 for a front-row ticket to see the implosion, told The New York Times that the demolition marked the “end of a not-so-great era.”
However, Owen was far from being alone in welcoming the event with open arms. In fact, hundreds of netizens rejoiced over the controlled demolition.
