Legal Scramble

Over the weekend, Trump announced a new line-up for the legal defense team that would be representing him next week during the Senate impeachment trial, raising concerns among Washington insiders over the last-minute changes.
The Sunday revelation indicates lawyers David Schoen and Bruce Castor, Jr. would be heading the defense, and comes after reports indicated that Butch Bowers, who was expected to take the lead on the case, bowed out. Legal representatives Deborah Barbier, Josh Howard, Johnny Gasser and Greg Harris have also left Trump's defense team, according to media reports.
Reports suggest that the final hour switches were prompted by Trump’s insistence that the defense argument focus on unsubstantiated voter fraud allegations, instead of the legal aspects of convicting a president after he’s ended his term in the White House.
With just a few days to go before the trial starts, one wonders how well Trump's defense team will manage. Will the self-avowed master dealmaker win out against the accusations or will he be the first president ever to be convicted?
