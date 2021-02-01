Register
01:04 GMT02 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Cartoons

    Legal Scramble

    Cartoons
    Get short URL
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/01/1081950680_0:158:1200:833_1200x675_80_0_0_bb906444fa031f047eef707338fe2419.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/cartoons/202102011081951576-legal-scramble/

    US Senate lawmakers will be holding a second impeachment trial against former US President Donald Trump in the coming week, determining whether or not the 45th commander-in-chief is guilty of inciting an insurrection.

    Legal Scramble

    Over the weekend, Trump announced a new line-up for the legal defense team that would be representing him next week during the Senate impeachment trial, raising concerns among Washington insiders over the last-minute changes.

    The Sunday revelation indicates lawyers David Schoen and Bruce Castor, Jr. would be heading the defense, and comes after reports indicated that Butch Bowers, who was expected to take the lead on the case, bowed out. Legal representatives Deborah Barbier, Josh Howard, Johnny Gasser and Greg Harris have also left Trump's defense team, according to media reports.

    Reports suggest that the final hour switches were prompted by Trump’s insistence that the defense argument focus on unsubstantiated voter fraud allegations, instead of the legal aspects of convicting a president after he’s ended his term in the White House.

    With just a few days to go before the trial starts, one wonders how well Trump's defense team will manage. Will the self-avowed master dealmaker win out against the accusations or will he be the first president ever to be convicted?

    Related:

    Democratic Senator Leahy Vows to Preside Over Trump Impeachment Trial 'With Fairness'
    Biden Reportedly Doubts Trump Conviction as Impeachment Article Delivered to Senate
    Trump May Avoid Senate Conviction as Majority of Republicans Vote Trial Unconstitutional
    Dem Senator Ponders 'Alternative' to Impeachment Able to 'Hold Trump Accountable'
    Americans Fear Trump Senate Trial Will Further Divide US by 3-to-1 Margin - Poll
    Tags:
    lawyer, lawyers, legal case, Donald Trump, impeachment, US Senate
    Community standardsDiscussion

    More cartoons

    • The Shaman Stumper
      Last update: 20:56 GMT 29.01.2021
      20:56 GMT 29.01.2021

      The Shaman Stumper

      As former US President Donald Trump failed to grant pardons for his loyalists who were arrested after the deadly Capitol insurrection, many of his supporters have jumped ship, with some even considering taking a stand in the Senate impeachment trial against their former champion.

    • No Letting Go
      Last update: 00:01 GMT 27.01.2021
      00:01 GMT 27.01.2021

      No Letting Go

      Following an exit from the Oval Office, former US President Donald Trump relocated to Florida apparently to live out his post-presidency in what was formerly referred to as the Winter White House, leaving many curious as to what steps he may take next.

    • Unfriended
      Last update: 00:33 GMT 22.01.2021
      00:33 GMT 22.01.2021

      Unfriended

      As former US President Donald Trump wraps up his first full day away from any presidential responsibilities, it seems that some of his die-hard supporters are jumping ship and turning their backs on the outgoing commander-in-chief.

    • Series Finale Dud
      Last update: 00:43 GMT 20.01.2021
      00:43 GMT 20.01.2021

      Series Finale Dud

      With less than 24 hours until US President Donald Trump steps down as acting president, it seems his hopes for a grand send-off are far from becoming a reality, as some officials are opting not to attend the farewell festivities.

    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Best this week
    Best this month
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse