Unfriended

Reports surfaced on Wednesday that as Trump departed the White House and paved the way for US President Joe Biden to take over the Oval Office, members of the Proud Boys, a far-right group that staunchly supported Trump, were lambasting The Donald.
Social media comments reviewed by the New York Times show former supporters referring to Trump as a “total failure,” a “shill” and as someone who is “extraordinarily weak.” According to the Times, the sudden shift in sentiment has a lot to do with the fact that Trump condemned their actions as part of the Capitol riot and also failed to offer any help to supporters who were imprisoned for attacking the federal building.
Barred from the majority of mainstream social media platforms, the likelihood of Trump doing much to pacify his supporters’ anger is slim. Guess Trump won’t have to write too many Christmas cards this year.
