14 January 2021
    Old Habits Die Hard

    0 10
    With an overwhelming amount of lawmakers in favor of impeaching US President Donald Trump in the wake of the Capitol riot, the president is quickly seeing his inner circle shrink right before his eyes, as he attempts to make the most of his last few days in office.

    Old Habits Die Hard

    Since the January 6 insurrection, many of Trump’s allies have jumped ship on their own; however, when it comes to the president's personal lawyer, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, that’s not the case.

    Reports surfaced on Thursday that Trump had instructed White House aides to not pay Giuliani’s legal fees, and that moving forward, the commander-in-chief would be personally approving any financial reimbursements that the lawyer was owed for travels.

    Citing two sources with knowledge of the development, the Washington Post reported Trump’s relationship with Giuliani has splintered since the latest impeachment efforts took off, and that the president wasn’t exactly thrilled with a $20,000 bill Giuliani sent his way.

    Incidentally, Trump’s alleged demands would seem to fit with past reports that he isn’t exactly known for paying bills. An analysis by the USA Today Network determined Trump or his companies failed to pay a variety of contractors, including plumbers, painters, waiters, bartenders, a dishwasher and a glass company, among others.

    Some habits are just too hard to break, eh?

    • Enemy Schenemy
      Last update: 21:07 GMT 12.01.2021
      21:07 GMT 12.01.2021

      Enemy Schenemy

      Iran, whose population is predominantly Shia, has long been considered an enemy of the Sunni-based al-Qaeda. Claims that the pair have collaborated in terrorist acts have been voiced before by the US; however, officials have failed to ever provide sufficient evidence to back those accusations.

    • Social Media Silence
      Last update: 00:10 GMT 08.01.2021
      00:10 GMT 08.01.2021

      Social Media Silence

      Since US President Donald Trump’s arrival to the White House, the traditional means in announcing new governmental steps went out the window for the most part, as the commander-in-chief preferred revealing developments via social media, specifically through Twitter.

    • White House Rumble
      Last update: 01:42 GMT 06.01.2021
      01:42 GMT 06.01.2021

      White House Rumble

      The latest antics by US President Donald Trump regarding the presidential election results come as the commander-in-chief has hailed congressional lawmakers who have indicated their intentions to object to the upcoming Electoral College certification.

    • ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
      Last update: 20:54 GMT 30.12.2020
      20:54 GMT 30.12.2020

      ‘Brother’ From Another Mother

      Making the most of his remaining time in the Oval Office, US President Donald Trump has focused much of his time on drawing more attention to the upcoming Georgia run-off elections, which will determine whether the US Senate will remain under Republican control or flip over to the Democrats.

