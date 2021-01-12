Register
21:31 GMT12 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Cartoons

    Enemy Schenemy

    Cartoons
    Get short URL
    150
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/0c/1081745959_0:176:1200:851_1200x675_80_0_0_d241da6402993b016c29ce58655f23a1.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/cartoons/202101121081746205-enemy-schenemy/

    Iran, whose population is predominantly Shia, has long been considered an enemy of the Sunni-based al-Qaeda. Claims that the pair have collaborated in terrorist acts have been voiced before by the US; however, officials have failed to ever provide sufficient evidence to back those accusations.

    Enemy Schenemy

    Without providing any hard evidence, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo alleged on Tuesday that Iran has provided support and welcomed the terrorist group al-Qaeda into the Middle Eastern country to create its “new home base.”

    However, the unsubstantiated claims were immediately shot down by Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, who accused Pompeo via Twitter of spreading “more warmongering lies.” Zarif added, “No one is fooled. All 9/11 terrorists came from [Pompeo’s] favorite [Middle East] destinations; none from Iran.”

    Reports have suggested that the latest stance taken by the Trump administration is an attempt to further escalate tensions between the US and Iran, as well as tap the 2001 Authorization of Use of Military Force, which may clear Washington to use force against Iran if al-Qaeda were proven to be present there.

    With political turmoil and a pandemic already in hand, adding on an even more tense relationship with Iran will be quite the parting gift for US President-elect Joe Biden. Gone are the days when one was given a present from Tiffany & Company.

    Related:

    Iran's Zarif Discusses Detention of South Korean Tanker With Seoul Delegation
    Gas to Green: Blocked From Exporting Petroleum, Iran Looks to Spark Domestic Electric Car Industry
    EU Urges Iran to Fulfill JCPOA Obligations, Supports Efforts to Return US to Agreement
    Iran’s Zarif Rejects Pompeo’s Accusations of Iranian Ties With Al-Qaeda as ‘Fictitious’
    'Better Chance Finding a Unicorn': Pompeo Claims It is Impossible to Normalise Relations With Iran
    Tags:
    Joe Biden, Biden, Trump Administration, US, Mike Pompeo, Al-Qaeda, iran
    Community standardsDiscussion

    More cartoons

    • Social Media Silence
      Last update: 00:10 GMT 08.01.2021
      00:10 GMT 08.01.2021

      Social Media Silence

      Since US President Donald Trump’s arrival to the White House, the traditional means in announcing new governmental steps went out the window for the most part, as the commander-in-chief preferred revealing developments via social media, specifically through Twitter.

    • White House Rumble
      Last update: 01:42 GMT 06.01.2021
      01:42 GMT 06.01.2021

      White House Rumble

      The latest antics by US President Donald Trump regarding the presidential election results come as the commander-in-chief has hailed congressional lawmakers who have indicated their intentions to object to the upcoming Electoral College certification.

    • ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
      Last update: 20:54 GMT 30.12.2020
      20:54 GMT 30.12.2020

      ‘Brother’ From Another Mother

      Making the most of his remaining time in the Oval Office, US President Donald Trump has focused much of his time on drawing more attention to the upcoming Georgia run-off elections, which will determine whether the US Senate will remain under Republican control or flip over to the Democrats.

    • Pardon Pitfalls
      Last update: 20:07 GMT 29.12.2020
      20:07 GMT 29.12.2020

      Pardon Pitfalls

      Ahead of his January exit from the White House, US President Donald Trump has recently taken the opportunity to commute various sentences and issue multiple pardons for allies, including former campaign officials George Papadopoulos, Roger Stone and Paul Manafort, among dozens of others.

    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Best this week
    Best this month
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse