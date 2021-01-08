Social Media Silence

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced Thursday that Trump would be banned indefinitely from the social media platform, including the photo-sharing app Instagram, over shared content that incited his supporters to violently act out at the US Capitol.
Zuckerberg noted the ban would at least stay in place for the next two weeks to ensure a peaceful transition of power toward the incoming administration of US President-elect Joe Biden.
Acknowledging that past posts by Trump were flagged or outright removed from the platforms, Zuckerberg explained that the latest remarks that incited violence mean the context “is now fundamentally different.” He added, “We believe the risks of allowing the president to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great.”
With Twitter, Facebook and Instagram placing locks on the president’s social accounts, how will Trump function without his direct access to followers?
All comments
Show new comments (0)