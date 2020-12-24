Twitter Reset

Doing away with its past procedures, Twitter announced Tuesday that it would be resetting the follower tallies to zero on all of its White House accounts, such as @WhiteHouse, @POTUS and @VP, ahead of Inauguration Day, much to the chagrin of US President-elect Joe Biden's camp.
Rob Flaherty, the digital director for Biden’s presidential campaign, remarked following the revelation that the company had informed the team that the decision “was unequivocal.”
While the new policy is a complete change from past practices, Twitter has indicated that it will issue a one-time notification to followers of the specified accounts and give them the choice of whether or not to continue following the accounts under the new administration.
The Biden administration is set to take over the social media accounts on Inauguration Day.
