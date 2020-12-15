Electoral Fraud

Trump on Tuesday refused to fall in line and acknowledge Democratic challenger Joe Biden as the valid winner of the presidential election, despite the Monday results that came from electors of the US' Electoral College system.
Even after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and fellow Republicans slowly began to recognize Biden's win, Trump has remained firm on his unproven beliefs that fraud caused him to lose his bid for a second term.
"Tremendous problems being found with voting machines," Trump wrote in an early Tuesday tweet, adding that a "68% error rate" was reportedly detected in systems in Michigan.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 15, 2020
The next step in the US' election process will take place on January 6, 2021, when the House of Representatives recounts votes from the electors to affirm Biden's win. But will Trump accept the results then? Stay tuned, folks.
All comments
Show new comments (0)