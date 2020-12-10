Fact Checker’s Delight

US President Donald Trump was met with widespread backlash on social media Wednesday after he made yet another false claim about US elections, particularly that no other presidential candidate had won Ohio and Florida and still managed to lose the election.
Trump’s statement, evidently meant to bolster baseless allegations of voter fraud, was immediately rejected by the masses, who were quick to give The Donald a history lesson on the 1960 presidential election that saw then-Vice President Richard Nixon lose out on his first White House bid to then-junior US Sen. John F. Kennedy (D-MA) despite winning Ohio and Florida.
Voter fraud claims did come up amid the 1960 election; however, they never quite reached the extent of the current allegations by Trump.
Kennedy held the presidency from January 1961 until his assassination in November 1963. Although Nixon later managed to win the presidency in the 1968 election, his administration was riddled with issues, as the infamous Watergate scandal and his subsequent resignation would prove.
