Register
23:03 GMT10 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Cartoons

    Fact Checker’s Delight

    Cartoons
    Get short URL
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/0a/1081423262_0:159:1200:834_1200x675_80_0_0_3d251536956842923e26c774aeec7435.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/cartoons/202012101081423312-fact-checkers-delight/

    The Trump administration is no stranger to the red ink of fact checkers or even criticism from snarky, eagle-eyed netizens quick to bash the commander-in-chief over misleading claims. The administration’s offenses became so repetitive early on in the presidency that many outlets created “fact-check” sections to track all the false claims.

    Fact Checker’s Delight

    US President Donald Trump was met with widespread backlash on social media Wednesday after he made yet another false claim about US elections, particularly that no other presidential candidate had won Ohio and Florida and still managed to lose the election. 

    Trump’s statement, evidently meant to bolster baseless allegations of voter fraud, was immediately rejected by the masses, who were quick to give The Donald a history lesson on the 1960 presidential election that saw then-Vice President Richard Nixon lose out on his first White House bid to then-junior US Sen. John F. Kennedy (D-MA) despite winning Ohio and Florida.

    Voter fraud claims did come up amid the 1960 election; however, they never quite reached the extent of the current allegations by Trump.

    Kennedy held the presidency from January 1961 until his assassination in November 1963. Although Nixon later managed to win the presidency in the 1968 election, his administration was riddled with issues, as the infamous Watergate scandal and his subsequent resignation would prove.

    Related:

    US Election Whistleblowers Roll Out Eyewitness Account of Suspected Voter Fraud
    Trump Legal Team Slams US AG Barr's Statement on Voter Fraud Allegation Investigation
    Trump Says Biden Can't Be President if Voter Fraud is Confirmed
    Twitter and Facebook Flag Trump's 'Most Important Speech' on Alleged Voter Fraud
    YouTube to Remove Videos Alleging Widespread Voter Fraud Weeks After US Election
    Tags:
    US elections, US Election, John F. Kennedy, Richard Nixon, President Richard Nixon, Ohio, Florida, Trump administration
    Community standardsDiscussion

    More cartoons

    • Operation No Clue
      Last update: 23:32 GMT 08.12.2020
      23:32 GMT 08.12.2020

      Operation No Clue

      US President Donald Trump initiated Operation Warp Speed a few months after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in an effort to establish a quick path for the US to develop a vaccine against the respiratory disease that has claimed the lives of over 285,000 Americans.

    • COVID What?
      Last update: 20:26 GMT 03.12.2020
      20:26 GMT 03.12.2020

      COVID What?

      The latest data compiled by Johns Hopkins University indicated that as of Thursday, some 13.9 million Americans have contracted COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic; however, on Wednesday, the Land of the Free marked hospitalization and single-day death toll records on Wednesday.

    • Pardons Abound
      Last update: 21:46 GMT 01.12.2020
      21:46 GMT 01.12.2020

      Pardons Abound

      Ahead of US President Donald Trump’s projected exit from the Oval Office in January, reports have suggested that the commander-in-chief is expected to issue a flurry of pardons to close associates, including former campaign officials.

    • The Fight Goes On
      Last update: 23:45 GMT 24.11.2020
      23:45 GMT 24.11.2020

      The Fight Goes On

      US President Donald Trump has repeatedly refused to concede, arguing that the results of the 2020 election were false due to alleged widespread voter fraud. Although many lawsuits have been filed to challenge results in battleground states, many have been dismissed by judges over a lack of evidence.

    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Best this week
    Best this month
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse