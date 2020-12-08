Operation No Clue

The White House on Monday indicated that Trump would be signing an executive order at an event that would prioritize vaccine access for the US; however, when asked about the matter the following day, Operation Warp Speed’s chief science adviser had no means to explain the order.
“Frankly, I don’t know, and frankly, I’m staying out of this, so I can’t comment,” Moncef Slaoui said during a Tuesday interview on ABC’s “Good Morning America.” “I literally don’t know.”
When pressed, Slaoui remarked that the work was “rolling,” and that, simply put, plans are in motion. “We feel that we can deliver the vaccines as needed. So I don’t know exactly what this order is about,” he said.
The development came amid reports that the Trump administration had passed on “multiple” offers to buy more doses of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine.
