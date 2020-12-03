COVID What?

Rather than focusing on the nation’s fight against COVID-19, US President Donald Trump opted to release a 46-minute video statement on Wednesday in which he reiterated his allegations of fraudulent votes that he claims cost him the US election.
Calling his remarks “the most important speech” he’s ever made, Trump reiterated many of the claims he’s made across social media, such as allegations of ballot dumps and votes being submitted by dead Americans, and even used at least one poster board to demonstrate his talking points.
The video release came just one day after US Attorney General Bill Barr told the Associated Press that the US Justice Department had found no evidence of widespread voter fraud, a declaration which was previously voiced by the since-fired Christopher Krebs, who served as the director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.
Incidentally, the release also came on the same day the US saw hospitalization cases exceed 100,000 and the daily COVID-19 death toll tally surpass 3,100 - 20% higher than the previous record death toll recorded on April 15.
All comments
Show new comments (0)