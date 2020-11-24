The Fight Goes On

Stopping short of conceding the US election, Trump late Monday threw his support behind the move by the General Services Administration to begin the “initial protocol” in the US presidential transition process. The commander-in-chief tweeted that he acknowledged the development was “what needs to be done.”
However, that’s not to say that the president would be dropping his legal challenges. Trump added in the tweet that his team “will keep up the good fight,” and that he “believe[d] we will prevail!”
The latest count by NBC News indicates that 36 lawsuits have been either filed by the Trump reelection campaign or Republicans across some six battleground states. Of the legal suits, at least 25 were rejected, dismissed, settled or withdrawn. The most recent challenge - filed in Pennsylvania - was dismissed and allowed for the Keystone State to certify its voting results.
All comments
Show new comments (0)