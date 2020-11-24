Register
24 November 2020
    The Fight Goes On

    US President Donald Trump has repeatedly refused to concede, arguing that the results of the 2020 election were false due to alleged widespread voter fraud. Although many lawsuits have been filed to challenge results in battleground states, many have been dismissed by judges over a lack of evidence.

    The Fight Goes On

    Stopping short of conceding the US election, Trump late Monday threw his support behind the move by the General Services Administration to begin the “initial protocol” in the US presidential transition process. The commander-in-chief tweeted that he acknowledged the development was “what needs to be done.”

    However, that’s not to say that the president would be dropping his legal challenges. Trump added in the tweet that his team “will keep up the good fight,” and that he “believe[d] we will prevail!”

    The latest count by NBC News indicates that 36 lawsuits have been either filed by the Trump reelection campaign or Republicans across some six battleground states. Of the legal suits, at least 25 were rejected, dismissed, settled or withdrawn. The most recent challenge - filed in Pennsylvania - was dismissed and allowed for the Keystone State to certify its voting results.

    Biden Says Has Not Ruled Out Legal Action Against Trump Administration, GSA Over Transition
    General Services Administration Tells Biden Transition Can Formally Begin
    'Should've Fired Him Sooner': Trump Rips Mattis, Who Hopes Biden Will Ditch 'America First' Policy
    US Secret Service Agents May Relocate to Mar-a-Lago to Guard Trump Post Presidency - Report
    lawsuits, Voter Fraud, US Election, General Services Administration, Donald Trump
    Presidential Wins
      19 November 2020
      23:32 GMT 19.11.2020

      Presidential Wins

      The state of Michigan is one of several battleground states that US President Donald Trump won during the 2016 presidential cycle, but has now seen called for Democratic challenger Joe Biden in the 2020 election. The Great Lakes State is also one of many in which the Trump campaign has filed lawsuits alleging fraud.

    Explosive Exits
      17 November 2020
      23:12 GMT 17.11.2020

      Explosive Exits

      Throughout the Trump administration, tensions between the US and Iran have remained on alert and on occasion seen severe escalations, most recently with the January drone strike that killed top Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani, among other officials.

    MAGA Network
      12 November 2020
      19:50 GMT 12.11.2020

      MAGA Network

      Reports have emerged, suggesting that US President Donald Trump has reached a new level of distaste for the Fox News network and is now allegedly considering launching his own media company to undermine the conservative outlet he once favored.

    Election Limbo
      10 November 2020
      19:00 GMT 10.11.2020

      Election Limbo

      It’s been three days since the US election was called for Democratic challenger Joe Biden, but US President Donald Trump has yet to concede, instead vowing to come out on top once all is said and done.

