Presidential Wins

Trump’s reelection campaign on Thursday dropped a lawsuit in Michigan after officials claimed that the campaign gained the outcome initially sought - Wayne county officials not “prematurely” certifying results.
However, within moments of the announcement, Trump took to Twitter to allege that voter fraud in Detroit, part of Wayne County and where chaos erupted at the TCF Center as ballots were counted, was “rampant” and had been for a number of years. Despite the jab at the city, Trump later doubled down, tweeting that the lawsuit was withdrawn because the campaign had “won” its argument.
The Trump lawsuit in Michigan alleged voting irregularities that failed to provide Republicans access to ballot counting centers, in addition to vote-counting software that was alleged to have incorrectly registered and counted ballots.
All comments
Show new comments (0)