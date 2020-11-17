Register
    Throughout the Trump administration, tensions between the US and Iran have remained on alert and on occasion seen severe escalations, most recently with the January drone strike that killed top Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani, among other officials.

    Explosive Exits

    US President Donald Trump reportedly inquired about launching a military strike on an Iranian nuclear site last week after international inspectors reported that the Middle Eastern country continued to stockpile enriched uranium at its Natanz facility.

    However, according to the New York Times, which was the first to publish the revelation, a group of senior advisers that consisted of US Vice President Mike Pence, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller and Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, advised against such an action, as it could snowball into a larger conflict in the last days of the Trump administration.

    Although US officials believe a potential military strike is no longer a viable option, the outlet hinted that “Trump might still be looking at ways to strike Iranian assets and allies, including militias in Iraq.”

    In response to the report, Ali Rabiei, spokesperson for the Iranian government, indicated that “any action against the Iranian nation would certainly face a crushing response.”

    More cartoons

    • MAGA Network
      Last update: 19:50 GMT 12.11.2020
      19:50 GMT 12.11.2020

      MAGA Network

      Reports have emerged, suggesting that US President Donald Trump has reached a new level of distaste for the Fox News network and is now allegedly considering launching his own media company to undermine the conservative outlet he once favored.

    • Election Limbo
      Last update: 19:00 GMT 10.11.2020
      19:00 GMT 10.11.2020

      Election Limbo

      It’s been three days since the US election was called for Democratic challenger Joe Biden, but US President Donald Trump has yet to concede, instead vowing to come out on top once all is said and done.

    • Social Media Standoff
      Last update: 19:11 GMT 05.11.2020
      19:11 GMT 05.11.2020

      Social Media Standoff

      US President Donald Trump has found himself yet again at odds with social media giants Twitter and Facebook after having many of his election-related posts flagged or labeled with a “misleading” notice.

    • Twilight Groan
      Last update: 23:39 GMT 04.11.2020
      23:39 GMT 04.11.2020

      Twilight Groan

      Triggering a massive collective raising of eyebrows overnight on Wednesday, US President Donald Trump falsely claimed that he’d won his reelection bid before flipping the switch and insisting that voter fraud was widespread.

