Explosive Exits

US President Donald Trump reportedly inquired about launching a military strike on an Iranian nuclear site last week after international inspectors reported that the Middle Eastern country continued to stockpile enriched uranium at its Natanz facility.
However, according to the New York Times, which was the first to publish the revelation, a group of senior advisers that consisted of US Vice President Mike Pence, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller and Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, advised against such an action, as it could snowball into a larger conflict in the last days of the Trump administration.
Although US officials believe a potential military strike is no longer a viable option, the outlet hinted that “Trump might still be looking at ways to strike Iranian assets and allies, including militias in Iraq.”
In response to the report, Ali Rabiei, spokesperson for the Iranian government, indicated that “any action against the Iranian nation would certainly face a crushing response.”
