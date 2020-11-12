MAGA Network

Citing sources with “knowledge of Trump’s intentions,” Axios, which first reported the scoop early Thursday, indicated that the president reportedly aims to launch a digital channel that would wipe out the cable network and its Fox Nation livestreaming service.
“He plans to wreck Fox. No doubt about it,” one source told Axios, which also noted Trump's increased distancing from and anger toward Fox News hit a new level after the station quickly called the state of Arizona for President-elect Joe Biden, as vote counting was in its earlier stages.
However, Trump’s disdain for Fox News hasn’t exactly been a well-kept secret. In fact, the president spent much of Thursday morning tweeting and retweeting critiques of the station.
From the Oval Office and into the media, it’s anyone’s guess whether ratings-focused Trump will continue on with his so-called “winning” streak.
