Social Media Standoff

Since Election Day, Trump has had at least eight posts flagged on Twitter, with content immediately being covered with a label that notes the tweet “is disputed and might be misleading.”
Facebook has followed a similar method on both its platform and on Instagram; however, it has instead marked the president’s posts with a tag indicating that votes are still being counted.
It seems they’re stuck in a Mexican standoff: there’s surely no way that the commander-in-chief will be able to outsmart the fact-checkers, but the platforms can’t keep him from posting what he wants - unless they ban his accounts, which is unlikely.
