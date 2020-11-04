Register
00:40 GMT05 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Cartoons

    Twilight Groan

    Cartoons
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/04/1081009794_0:0:1201:675_1200x675_80_0_0_eab28f6c49810013007f496e8da627af.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/cartoons/202011041081009920-twilight-groan/

    Triggering a massive collective raising of eyebrows overnight on Wednesday, US President Donald Trump falsely claimed that he’d won his reelection bid before flipping the switch and insisting that voter fraud was widespread.

    Twilight Groan

    Trump’s victory claims came early on as states continued their efforts to report ballot tallies in addition to counting millions of mail-in ballots, many of which were prevented from being counted until Election Day.

    “Frankly, we did win this election,” the commander-in-chief said as he spoke to supporters from the White House’s East Room. But then, suddenly, Trump changed his tune, alleging voter fraud and calling for “all voting to stop.” 

    With Democratic challenger Joe Biden leading in the contest, Trump and company have continued to run with claims of voter fraud, even filing lawsuits in Michigan and Pennsylvania to halt the election process, although, interestingly, the president has claimed to have won both states.

    Stay tuned for the next episode of “The Twilight Zone,” folks.

    Related:

    Why Knife-Edge Trump-Biden Race May Prompt Legal Battles to Determine the Winner
    Trump Tweets His Lead in Key Dem-Run States Flipped Overnight, Twitter Labels Post 'Misleading'
    Twitter Goes Into Full Censorship Mode, Hides Half of Trump’s Post-Election Day Tweets
    Rudy Giuliani Hints Trump Camp May Bring ‘National Lawsuit’ Amid Unsubstantiated Voter Fraud Claims
    John Cusack Says Trump Backers Voted for ‘Mentally Ill Virus Spreading Child Abducting Nazi Rapist’
    Tags:
    Voter Fraud, ballot, US Election, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion

    More cartoons

    • Snail Mail Fail
      Last update: 23:52 GMT 29.10.2020
      23:52 GMT 29.10.2020

      Snail Mail Fail

      Fox News television host Tucker Carlson recently claimed that bombshell documents had been uncovered regarding the alleged Hunter Biden scandal that would damage Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, but there was a problem: they got lost in the mail.

    • Deadly COVID Envy
      Last update: 21:24 GMT 28.10.2020
      21:24 GMT 28.10.2020

      Deadly COVID Envy

      US President Donald Trump was given a full serving of shade Tuesday as former President Barack Obama accused him of being resentful over COVID-19 getting more media coverage than his orange excellency, even as the US death toll continues to climb.

    • Moderator Agitator
      Last update: 00:45 GMT 23.10.2020
      00:45 GMT 23.10.2020

      Moderator Agitator

      US President Donald Trump is throwing a complete tantrum after facing uncomfortable questions from journalists Savannah Guthrie and Lesley Stahl. He also took aim at Kristen Welker, the moderator of the last presidential debate, which is being held Thursday night.

    • Dumb & Trumper
      Last update: 23:25 GMT 20.10.2020
      23:25 GMT 20.10.2020

      Dumb & Trumper

      US President Donald Trump is once again attacking the media, calling reporters “criminal” for not covering a recent story about his Democratic challenger Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, while also referring to CNN as “dumb bastards” for the network’s coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Best this week
    Best this month
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse