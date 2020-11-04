Twilight Groan

Trump’s victory claims came early on as states continued their efforts to report ballot tallies in addition to counting millions of mail-in ballots, many of which were prevented from being counted until Election Day.
“Frankly, we did win this election,” the commander-in-chief said as he spoke to supporters from the White House’s East Room. But then, suddenly, Trump changed his tune, alleging voter fraud and calling for “all voting to stop.”
With Democratic challenger Joe Biden leading in the contest, Trump and company have continued to run with claims of voter fraud, even filing lawsuits in Michigan and Pennsylvania to halt the election process, although, interestingly, the president has claimed to have won both states.
Stay tuned for the next episode of “The Twilight Zone,” folks.
