Moderator Agitator

Trump lashed out at Guthrie, host of NBC’s “Today,” after she gave him no mercy as the interviewer during his recent town hall in Miami, Florida, grilling him on subjects he regularly dodges, such as QAnon, white supremacy and his tax returns, among other things.
“Everybody thought it was so inappropriate,” Trump said at an October 16 rally in Macon, Georgia. “Savannah - it was like her face, the anger, the craziness.”
On Tuesday, Trump walked out of an interview with Stahl for “60 Minutes” that he called “fake and biased,” even threatening to release the footage ahead of the interview airing on October 25.
CBS News Statement:— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) October 22, 2020
The White House’s unprecedented decision to disregard their agreement with CBS News and release their footage will not deter 60 Minutes from providing its full, fair and contextual reporting which presidents have participated in for decades. (1/4)
The POTUS took to Twitter on Thursday, insulting Welker ahead of his last debate with Democratic challenger Joe Biden before the election. He also carried through on his threat to release the interview with Stahl, linking to a video of it on his Facebook page.
Look at the bias, hatred and rudeness on behalf of 60 Minutes and CBS. Tonight’s anchor, Kristen Welker, is far worse! #MAGA https://t.co/ETDJzMQg8X— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2020
